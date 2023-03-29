The two Tulsa school board District 1 candidates combined to raise $103,400 in cash and in-kind contributions through March 20 in their quest for the seat, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday afternoon with Tulsa Public Schools.

By comparison, the pre-election filings from the two TPS school board seats that were contested in 2022 indicate that the four general election candidates in those races raised a combined $74,740.

In the current election, Jared Buswell, the challenger to incumbent Stacey Woolley, reported receiving $45,539 in cash contributions from individuals, $6,573.55 in in-kind donations and $5,350 from political action committees between Jan. 1 and the close of the reporting period on March 20.

Among the donors to Buswell’s campaign are former Gov. Frank Keating, former State Superintendent Janet Baressi, former Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce Sean Kouplen, former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris, former Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, state Sen. Dave Rader and state Rep. Mark Tedford. Rader's and Tedford’s legislative districts do not include any portion of TPS’ District 1.

Buswell’s campaign also received $1,000 from the Oklahoma Realtors PAC, $2,000 from the Women Working for Oklahoma PAC and $2,350 from the Edmond-based Oklahoma Conservative PAC.

Current TPS board member E’Lena Ashley is also among the donors listed on Buswell’s campaign finance reports. Earlier in the election cycle, she publicly shared a post via social media on how to contribute via OCPAC and not show up on the Buswell campaign’s financial disclosure forms.

When asked, Ashley said her intent was to share information about the Buswell campaign and that she was not aware that the post included details on how to contribute via a PAC.

Meanwhile, Woolley, the incumbent, reported receiving $45,263 in cash contributions from individuals and another $75 in in-kind donations during the reporting period.

Among the donors to her campaign are current Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, former Tulsa Mayor Susan Savage, former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Ross Swimmer and state Rep. Melodye Blancett, whose House district partially overlaps with TPS’ District 1.

Wright’s City Council district does not cover any of TPS’ District 1, but the service area for her employer, Kendall Whittier Inc., does include a portion of that school board district.

Woolley’s campaign also reported a $500 contribution from Tulsa Forward Political Action Committee and $100 from the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women.

According to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission’s website, school board candidate committees that receive or spend more than $1,000 must file a quarterly contributions and expenditures report with the clerk of the school district. The Oklahoma Ethics Commission’s timeline also calls on candidates to file a preelection financial report least eight days before election day.

Photos: Thursday's Tulsa Public Schools July 14, 2022, board meeting Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board 072022-ssl-graham-p1 Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Tulsa School Board Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES