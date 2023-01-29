Candidate pool down to five for open Tulsa Public Schools board seat

After initially drawing more than 20 applications, just five candidates remain to fill Tulsa Public Schools’ vacant District 2 seat.

At its Jan. 23 meeting, the school board voted 6-0 to extend interviews to 10 candidates last Wednesday and Thursday.

However, since the end of that meeting, Dustin DeVore, Jacqueline Evans, Daniel Grove, Paul Hall and KanDee Washington each withdrew from further consideration.

With the withdrawals, the remaining candidates are Orion Banos Moguel, Quinton Brown, Diamond Marshall, Sharita Pratt and Jasmine Stewart.

A notice was issued Friday afternoon for a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at the Education Service Center; among the agenda items is a “motion, discussion and vote to take any action regarding the appointment of an individual to fill the board election district 2 vacancy.”

On Friday, board President Stacey Woolley confirmed that despite the agenda item’s wording, there are no plans to appoint anyone at Monday’s meeting.

Instead, she said the intent of the special meeting is to set the parameters for the board’s next steps in filling the vacancy and potentially to vote on whether to bring back any candidates for additional interviews.

The District 2 vacancy is still slated to come back before the school board at its Feb. 13 meeting as an action agenda item, thus making it eligible for public comment.

The seat’s former occupant, Judith Barba Perez, tendered her resignation on Jan. 9, and it took effect at the end of the board’s Jan. 23 meeting.

Under state law, the board had up to 60 days to appoint Barba Perez’s successor until the 2024 election cycle or, failing that, to call for a special election to fill the remaining two years on her term.

With the board seats based on district boundaries approved in December, TPS campuses within District 2 include Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen and Sequoyah elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.