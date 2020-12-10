 Skip to main content
Candidate filing period closes for upcoming school board elections in Tulsa County

Tulsa Public Schools board member Jennettie Marshall is running for reelection. 

 TULSA WORLD FILE

The filing period for school board candidates in 14 Tulsa County school districts and Tulsa Technology Center ended Wednesday.

The primary election is Feb. 9 for contested races with more than two candidates, and the general election is scheduled for April 6. School board races in Oklahoma are nonpartisan.

Here are the candidates who filed:

Tulsa Public Schools Office 2, four-year term: Judith Barba, Marsha Campbell and Theresa Hinman.

Tulsa Public Schools Office 3, four-year term: David Harris and Jennettie Marshall.

Berryhill Office 1, five-year term: Allisha Phillips Craig and Jack Lollis.

Bixby Office 1, five-year term: Julie Prox.

Broken Arrow Office 1, five-year term: Steve Allen.

Collinsville Office 1, five-year term: Ryan Flanary, Tim Reed and James Roderick.

Glenpool Office 1, five-year term: Michael Pendergrass.

Glenpool* Office 4, unexpired term: Bill Thayer.

Jenks Office 1, five-year term: Tracy Kennedy.

Keystone Office 1, three-year term: Al Shasteen.

Liberty Office 1, five-year term: Kim Perner.

Owasso Office 1, five-year term: Lisa Anderson, Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Kristin Vivar.

Sand Springs Office 1, five-year term: Miranda Hampton and Whitney Wagers.

Skiatook* Office 1, five-year term: David Hardie.

Sperry Office 1, five-year term: April Bowman and Tammy Sam-Hunter.

Union Office 1, five-year term: Kasey Magness and Joey Reyes.

Tulsa Technology Center Office 6, seven-year term: Paul Kroutter Jr. and Sharon Whelpley.

* No one filed for the Office 2 vacancy on the Skiatook school board or the Office 5 vacancy on the Glenpool school board, so remaining board members will appoint individuals to fill both of those unexpired terms.

