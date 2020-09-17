Campus Tulsa program aims to make city more appealing to new college graduates

“Campus Tulsa is our first comprehensive approach uniting businesses, uniting young people and institutions of higher ed to increase our target demographic,” said Philippsen.

Rue Ramsey, vice president of workforce and talent strategies at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said employers are urged to register their existing internships at www.campustulsa.com when the site launches Oct. 1.

And employers looking to expand intern opportunities or those looking to establish them for the first time can get help through Campus Tulsa.

“We are a resource that will help you launch your internship program in Tulsa,” said Ramsey. “We want to be the internship hub in the country ... the time is now to close this gap in our demographic.”

Before the event, Deborah Diamond, president of Campus Philly, met with program organizers and Tulsa employers interested in participating in the new, local initiative.

Campus Philly has fueled economic growth in the Philadelphia region by helping attract, grow and retain young talent, and its model has been replicated in other areas, including Wichita, Kansas, and Greensboro, North Carolina.

In 2000, Philadelphia was home to 63,114 college graduates between the ages of 25 and 34, compared to 128,389 in 2017.