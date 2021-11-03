Bus driver shortage forces Bixby Public Schools to cancel classes

Due to a shortage of bus drivers, classes are canceled Wednesday for students at Bixby Public Schools.

Facing a dearth of certified drivers, most of Bixby’s Transportation Department employees are already handling one of the district’s nearly 40 bus routes in addition to their regular duties.

However, with eight drivers currently out on medical or personal leave and district enrollment up by almost 600 students from the end of the 2020-21 school year, the suburban district does not have enough staff to accommodate all of its roughly 3,500 bus riders.

Instead, Wednesday’s classes are canceled across all campuses while the district uses the day to train the remaining bus drivers on additional routes in order to minimize the shortage’s impact.

Due to a lack of time to allow teachers to properly prepare, Wednesday will not be a distance learning day. Since the district’s calendar already exceeds the state minimum for instructional time, Bixby students will not have to make up the day at the end of the school year.

Bixby High School students enrolled at Tulsa Technology Center or Tulsa Community College will still attend those classes Wednesday as scheduled.