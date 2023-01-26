Budget request OK'd as Ryan Walters chairs first meeting of overhauled state Board of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected State Superintendent Ryan Walters received approval Thursday for a revised fiscal year 2024 budget request with $150 million for teacher incentive pay and $100 million for early-grade reading instruction.

It was Walters’ first Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting since he was sworn into office.

He faced a barrage of bipartisan questions and criticism earlier this week when he appeared before a State House committee without details of his new budget request.

His new budget proposal for $3.51 billion is $59.6 million less than the $3.57 billion requested under former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. His idea for incentive pay based on a teacher’s Teacher and Leader Effectiveness, or TLE, rating and professional learning hours completed, replaces a $309.6 million request under the previous administration for across-the-board teacher pay raises.

Oklahoma House members Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, and Mark McBride, R-Moore, attended to hear Walters’ budget pitch to his fellow board members, which was ultimately approved 6-0.

Three new gubernatorial appointees Donald Burdick, Suzanne Reynolds and Kendra Wesson were sworn in at the start of Thursday’s meeting, but a fourth new appointee, Marla Hill, did not attend.

Walters is expected to present the new board-approved request before members of the state Legislature as early as next week.

Walters repeated his campaign promises to advocate at the Capitol for “the most expansive school choice program in the country” and to eliminate “indoctrination,” critical race theory, boys’ use of girls’ bathrooms, pornographic books, and vendors focused on diversity, equity and inclusion from all of the state’s public schools.

“I’m very excited about this first board meeting and the opportunities to tackle so many issues and challenges that are facing education in Oklahoma,” Walters said at the outset.

He said ensuring pay for the best public school teachers matches their performance and adding additional resources and strategies to improve literacy among students in kindergarten through third grade are critical needs.

But he noted: “There is a loud and vocal crowd, a minority for sure, that say that all that is needed to fix the problems in education is to toss more money and leave everything alone. This is not the direction we are going.”

