A third suburban school district will be hosting a bond election this fall.

At a special meeting Monday night, the Board of Education for Broken Arrow Public Schools voted unanimously to send a four-part, $52 million general obligation bond package to voters on Nov. 14.

The district’s last bond election was in 2015, when voters approved a 12-year, $370 million package. Not all of the funds from that bond have been released yet for projects, but with valuations increasing within Broken Arrow Public Schools’ attendance area, district officials said there was enough financial room to send a proposal to voters that would not increase taxes if approved.

“We are fortunate that our growth has afforded us the opportunity to be able to go out for this smaller bond to cover some much needed infrastructure needs,” BAPS Chief Financial Officer Natalie Eneff told the board. “If we don’t have that opportunity, it creates an enormous burden on our building fund.”

Proposition No. 1 would provide $48 million for new roofs, new heating and air conditioning units at sites around the district, a perimeter fence at Broken Arrow High School, the addition of practice and storage areas for the Fine Arts Department at Broken Arrow High School, replacement of computers and tablets, WiFi upgrades, and the addition of a transportation terminal in the district’s southern end.

Proposition No. 2 would provide $4 million for buses and would allow the district to continue its replacement cycle.

The third and fourth propositions do not involve any additional funding. Instead, they are reconsiderations of two projects approved as part of the 2015 bond package.

Unless completed under budget or with an assist from private donations, state law requires school districts to spend at least 85% of proceeds on projects and items specifically listed in a bond proposal. That remaining 15%, if not used for the items specifically listed in the bond proposal, must go toward projects similar to the ones approved by voters.

Proposition No. 3 would reallocate the $30 million previously set aside for a new elementary school toward adding up to 40 additional classrooms at some of the district’s existing elementary schools. During Monday night’s meeting, Superintendent Chuck Perry said the administration had met with the principals at Aspen Creek, Creekwood, Highland Park, Rosewood and Timber Ridge elementary schools about potentially adding classrooms, but he stressed that a decision had not been made about which sites would get the additional space should the proposal pass.

If the proposal fails, the district would proceed with building a new elementary school as approved in the 2015 bond. However, citing rising construction costs, the new site would be able to accommodate only up to 400 students.

The 2015 bond also included $30 million for a new middle school. However, the district announced in November that it would instead use those funds for an additional 30,000-square-foot standalone building at Sequoyah Middle School and convert the site to an eighth grade center.

On Tuesday, a district spokeswoman said via email that Proposition No. 3 was distinct from the Sequoyah construction project because the latter did not change the scope of the project.

“The language of the 2015 bond read ‘middle school’ and that is what is being built,” Tara Thompson said. “The district's middle school grade configuration includes eighth grade, so the 8th Grade Center is a middle school. Conversely, what we are proposing in proposition 3 of this bond issue is to not build a new, standalone elementary school per the language of the 2015 bond, but instead the scope of the project would be changed to elementary classroom additions if approved by the voters.”

Proposition No. 4 would allow the district potentially to build its planned aquatic center at Elam Park rather than at the Kirkland Activities Complex as stipulated in the ballot language for the 2015 bond package. Similar to Proposition No. 3, the amount of money involved would not change regardless of whether it passes.

“While the amount and construction timeline of the pool will not change, if this question is approved by voters, the pool may still be constructed at the Kirkland Activities Complex, but it would not be required to be constructed at that location,” Perry said. “It gives flexibility.”

State law requires school bonds to receive at least a 60% voter approval rate to pass.

In addition to the Broken Arrow proposal, voters in the Allen Bowden and Sapulpa school districts will be asked to consider multimillion-dollar bond packages this fall. Those two elections will be on Sept. 12.

