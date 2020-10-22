Broken Arrow teacher among finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year 2021 honors

A Broken Arrow High School teacher is among 12 finalists named Thursday for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year award.
Lesa Dickson, who teaches Advanced Placement English composition for students who want to gain college credit, is the only Tulsa-area finalist.
“When I sometimes consider my footprint on the world and the significance of my career, I reflect on the hundreds of children with whom I have worked, and I realize with a full heart that my contribution is as significant as any other service career I could have chosen,” said Dickson, who has been teaching at Broken Arrow for 28 years.
Broken Arrow High School Principal Crystal Barber praised Dickson as an "incredibly innovative and contagiously energetic teacher."
“She engages her students with rigorous and relevant content and is intentional about building relationships with her students," Barber said.
All finalists were named teachers of the year in their respective districts and selected after their application was reviewed by a panel of educators, legislators and members of business and nonprofit organizations.
“These tremendous 12 finalists reflect the best of Oklahoma’s classroom teachers,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “Not only do these teachers use innovative instructional strategies, but they also place great emphasis on creating meaningful relationships with students and families. All have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the success of each of their students and are highly deserving of this honor.”
Other finalists are:
Melanie Ball, Guthrie Public Schools; Ginger Billman, Stillwater Public Schools; Valerie Brink, Bethany Public Schools; Jessica Eschbach, Norman Public Schools; Natalie Haworth, Durant Independent School District; Amy Lennertz, Piedmont Public Schools; Michael Patterson, Guymon Public Schools; Keri Smith, Yukon Public Schools; Krista Starbuck, Alva Public Schools; Stephanie Terry, Mid-Del Public Schools; and Lori Zimmerman, Woodward Public Schools.
The 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named in February and assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties on July 1.
Oklahoma's current Teacher of the Year, Jena Nelson of Deer Creek Public Schools, will continue speaking engagements across the state until then, serving as Oklahoma’s ambassador for teachers, and encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession.
