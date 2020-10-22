Broken Arrow teacher among finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year 2021 honors

A Broken Arrow High School teacher is among 12 finalists named Thursday for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year award.

Lesa Dickson, who teaches Advanced Placement English composition for students who want to gain college credit, is the only Tulsa-area finalist.

“When I sometimes consider my footprint on the world and the significance of my career, I reflect on the hundreds of children with whom I have worked, and I realize with a full heart that my contribution is as significant as any other service career I could have chosen,” said Dickson, who has been teaching at Broken Arrow for 28 years.

Broken Arrow High School Principal Crystal Barber praised Dickson as an "incredibly innovative and contagiously energetic teacher."

“She engages her students with rigorous and relevant content and is intentional about building relationships with her students," Barber said.

All finalists were named teachers of the year in their respective districts and selected after their application was reviewed by a panel of educators, legislators and members of business and nonprofit organizations.