Broken Arrow, Tahlequah, Stillwater added to list of schools with distance learning shifts

With Stillwater’s announcement Thursday afternoon, 17 of the state’s 20 largest traditional public school districts will have at least one campus either in distance learning or completely shut down Friday due to staff and student absences. As of Thursday evening, the three exceptions are Moore, Enid and Bartlesville.

Liberty Public Schools’ decision came Thursday night at an emergency meeting of the southern Tulsa County school district’s board.

Under the terms of Liberty’s Return to Learn plan, moving to distance learning has to come before the school board as soon as possible if the Tulsa County Health Department’s ZIP code map has 74047 listed as an extreme severe risk or higher for the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, that ZIP code, which includes the district’s campus and administration office, is listed at extreme severe risk II.

Liberty Superintendent Phil Garland said Thursday afternoon that the decision to even consider making such a move was not made lightly. However, with almost one-third of its high school students absent on Thursday and the district “teeter-tottering” on having enough staff to cover classrooms, Garland said the students and staff would be better served by making the temporary switch.