Broken Arrow students, parents speaking out over bullying concerns

A friend’s suicide on Feb. 1 was the final straw, prompting student-led peaceful protests Thursday and Friday. Students carried signs and wore homemade shirts reading “End bullying.”

After the protest moved outside to a nearby sidewalk, passersby hurled slurs, obscene gestures and, in one instance, a full soda bottle at the participants, according to the students.

Because the protest lasted for more than one class period, Morrell was suspended from school for three days for skipping class, the student and an adult family member said.

Cadence Mosinski was also among the students who protested outside the Freshman Academy on Thursday and Friday. Although she was not suspended, she is also facing potential disciplinary action for her participation, she said.

She said she has been called names and, like Morrell, has had things thrown at her at school in front of district employees without any students or adults intervening. Although the incidents were reported, she said she was never apprised of any follow up actions by school leaders.

“They don’t really care how this makes us feel,” she said.