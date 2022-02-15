Broken Arrow students, parents speaking out over bullying concerns

BROKEN ARROW — A group of students and parents are speaking out about bullying concerns going unaddressed at the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy.
“It is borderline criminal,” Rory Morrell said. “I’ve only been to school in person maybe once this entire semester because of the harassment.”
Morrell has received death threats and been called homophobic slurs for several years, and classmates have thrown items ranging in size from thumbtacks to apples at Morrell on campus.
Despite the repeated incidents, Morrell’s request to transfer at the end of the first semester to Broken Arrow Virtual Academy was denied and attempts to schedule an appointment with a school-based counselor were greeted with a months-long wait list, Morrell and a family member said.
“I’m numb to it now because it happens almost daily,” Morrell said.
Morrell and other students said they made multiple attempts to reach out to school leaders about their concerns and to offer possible solutions, such as bringing in parent volunteers to help monitor the hallways and cafeterias and starting a club to give students a place to talk about mental health issues with each other. However, those outreach efforts were ignored, they said.
A friend’s suicide on Feb. 1 was the final straw, prompting student-led peaceful protests Thursday and Friday. Students carried signs and wore homemade shirts reading “End bullying.”
After the protest moved outside to a nearby sidewalk, passersby hurled slurs, obscene gestures and, in one instance, a full soda bottle at the participants, according to the students.
Because the protest lasted for more than one class period, Morrell was suspended from school for three days for skipping class, the student and an adult family member said.
Cadence Mosinski was also among the students who protested outside the Freshman Academy on Thursday and Friday. Although she was not suspended, she is also facing potential disciplinary action for her participation, she said.
She said she has been called names and, like Morrell, has had things thrown at her at school in front of district employees without any students or adults intervening. Although the incidents were reported, she said she was never apprised of any follow up actions by school leaders.
“They don’t really care how this makes us feel,” she said.
The lack of communication and follow up from reported incidents has Melissa Kimmel concerned, as well, both for her own children and for the students doing the bullying.
A parent of two Broken Arrow students, Kimmel said she has reached out to school officials multiple times over the years about other students bullying her child, Indigo. The freshman first received death threats from other students in middle school via text message and is still subjected to harassment by his peers.
“It just feels like there is no leadership,” she said. “They’re not taking us seriously.”
Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Perry released an open letter on Friday, listing the resources available to students through the district and calling on students to share their concerns with school leaders.
In response to questions about the specific issues raised by Morrell, Mosinski and the Kimmels, the district issued the following statement via email Monday evening:
“Broken Arrow Public Schools is committed to providing a safe learning environment where every student can reach their highest potential. Bullying has no place in any of our schools, and we encourage any students or parents who have knowledge of any instances of bullying to contact their site principal or anonymously complete the online form found on the district website.
“We have had many conversations with students and parents the past several days and will be addressing their concerns that have been brought to our attention. With every report we receive, we conduct a thorough, fair, and consistent investigation and take the necessary actions.”