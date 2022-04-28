Broken Arrow schools weighing add of Eighth Grade Academy

BROKEN ARROW — Officials with Broken Arrow Public Schools are seeking community feedback on a proposal to open a new Eighth Grade Academy in 2024.

The district will host two forums, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday and Tuesday at Sequoyah Middle School gym, 2701 S. Elm Place. Tuesday’s forum will also be livestreamed via the district’s YouTube channel.

Broken Arrow Public Schools’ 2015 bond package included $30 million earmarked for a new middle school facility. Those funds are scheduled to become available to the district this year.

However, citing both increased construction costs and a desire for all eighth-grade students across the district to have equal access to academic and extracurricular opportunities, BAPS officials are considering adjusting the scope of the project while accommodating for the district’s continued enrollment growth.

“With the rising costs, how we could have spent the money when the bond issue passed seven years ago is nothing like how we would be able to spend it today,” Deputy Superintendent Karla Dyess said.

Broken Arrow Public Schools currently has five brick and mortar middle schools — Centennial, Childers, Oliver, Oneta Ridge and Sequoyah. According to student count data published by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, as of Oct. 1, those schools have a combined enrollment of 4,470 students this year.

Although none of Broken Arrow’s middle schools are currently over capacity, both Centennial and Oneta Ridge are approaching that threshold, with Centennial at 8% below its maximum and Oneta Ridge at 13% below.

As proposed, the Eighth Grade Academy would be on the campus of Sequoyah Middle School with a new two-story building added to the existing site. The additional building would increase the campus’ capacity to 1,800 students.

In order to accommodate for that shift, the sixth- and seventh-grade students who would have attended Sequoyah would be reassigned to one of the other four middle schools and those sites’ attendance areas would be redrawn. Centennial, Childers, Oliver and Oneta Ridge would only serve students in sixth and seventh grades.

Dyess did not have a timeline for when a decision would be made other and said there would be additional outreach efforts before district officials make the final call.

“We want the community to hear our thoughts and plans and give us feedback before we make a final decision,” she said.

