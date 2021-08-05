Broken Arrow schools COVID protocols released

BROKEN ARROW — With classes starting in less than two weeks, Broken Arrow Public Schools has issued its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year.

As posted on the district’s website Thursday morning, the plan calls for seating charts to be used in an effort to facilitate both contact tracing and social distancing.

Although the school district will notify parents if their child is in close contact with someone who tests positive, students will not be required to quarantine unless they start showing symptoms or test positive themselves. BAPS will be partnering with Team Clinic to offer rapid COVID-19 tests on campus for students with parent permission.

Any student who tests positive and is exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to return to campus until at least 10 days have passed since they first start showing symptoms and have been fever-free for at least three days.

Asymptomatic students will be allowed to return to campus 10 days after their initial positive test. Those students will be “encouraged” to wear a mask at school until it has been at least two weeks since the initial positive test.