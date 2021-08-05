Broken Arrow schools COVID protocols released

BROKEN ARROW — With classes starting in less than two weeks, Broken Arrow Public Schools has issued its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year.
As posted on the district’s website Thursday morning, the plan calls for seating charts to be used in an effort to facilitate both contact tracing and social distancing.
Although the school district will notify parents if their child is in close contact with someone who tests positive, students will not be required to quarantine unless they start showing symptoms or test positive themselves. BAPS will be partnering with Team Clinic to offer rapid COVID-19 tests on campus for students with parent permission.
Any student who tests positive and is exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to return to campus until at least 10 days have passed since they first start showing symptoms and have been fever-free for at least three days.
Asymptomatic students will be allowed to return to campus 10 days after their initial positive test. Those students will be “encouraged” to wear a mask at school until it has been at least two weeks since the initial positive test.
Parents and visitors will be allowed in school lobbies and offices for scheduled appointments and are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to campus. Individual campuses will have the option of approving volunteer activities that bring parents or other community members into their buildings.
Broken Arrow Public Schools’ first day of classes is Aug. 18.
Earlier this year, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 658, which bars school districts from requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend classes in person. The measure also prohibits school districts from requiring that masks be worn on campus unless a state of emergency is declared by the governor.
As worded in BAPS’ Return to Learn plan, masks are optional for staff, students and visitors both on campus and on school buses.
Even if the governor declares a state of emergency, the new law requires districts to observe additional steps if they do choose to issue mask mandates, including revisiting the policy at every regular school board meeting while it is in place.
In an email Thursday, Stitt reiterated that he has no plans to issue a state of emergency declaration.
Several other districts around the Tulsa area have already released their COVID-19 safety plans for the coming year, including Tulsa, Sand Springs, Sperry, Owasso and Jenks. Union’s school board is slated to vote Monday on a draft version of a policy released Wednesday.
