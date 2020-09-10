 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow schools confirm 21 cases of COVID-19 within district following first week assessment
Broken Arrow Public Schools has reported 21 COVID-19 cases after completing one week of school, with all but one of those cases being students.

Of those confirmed cases, three have since recovered, according to a news release. 

"We anticipated there would be cases coming into the district before school even began," said Derek Blackburn, executive director of student services, in a news release. "The majority of these cases were recorded before students or staff entered the buildings. 

"By staying on top of the situation, almost all of these cases were quarantined and dealt with before a student or teacher even came in contact with others."

The district's real-time COVID-19 data is available at baschools.org/covid19, and next week the dashboard will include case numbers specific to each of the district's six zip codes. 

Students are asked to stay home if they, their siblings or parents have a pending COVID-19 test result as part of continued efforts to mitigate the virus spread, according to a news release. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

