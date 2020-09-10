Broken Arrow schools confirm 21 cases of COVID-19 within district following first week assessment

Broken Arrow Public Schools has reported 21 COVID-19 cases after completing one week of school, with all but one of those cases being students.
Of those confirmed cases, three have since recovered, according to a news release.
"We anticipated there would be cases coming into the district before school even began," said Derek Blackburn, executive director of student services, in a news release. "The majority of these cases were recorded before students or staff entered the buildings.
"By staying on top of the situation, almost all of these cases were quarantined and dealt with before a student or teacher even came in contact with others."
The district's real-time COVID-19 data is available at baschools.org/covid19, and next week the dashboard will include case numbers specific to each of the district's six zip codes.
Students are asked to stay home if they, their siblings or parents have a pending COVID-19 test result as part of continued efforts to mitigate the virus spread, according to a news release.
Oklahoma state superintendent Joy Hofmeister: 'Masks mitigate spread'
As schools reopen, here's what we know about children and COVID-19
Children account for 8% of COVID-19 cases in the US
Over 476,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19
Children account for 1% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US
Children account for under 1% of reported COVID-19 deaths in the US
Over 90% of children with COVID-19 have no or mild symptoms
694 children in the US have contracted Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
Children under 10 are less susceptible to infection
Older children may be infected at rates similar to adults
Adults are more likely to infect children than the other way around
Children are less likely to be tested for COVID-19
Children may be left out of contact tracing investigations
The CDC recommends face coverings for children 2 years and older
Children should practice everyday preventative behaviors just like adults
Outdoor activities are safer for children
Children should avoid visiting older family members if possible
Statewide school closures in spring 2020 were associated with decreased COVID-19 cases and deaths
Schools may be safely reopened if community transmission is low
Major outbreaks have been associated with school reopening in some countries
3.3 million seniors live in households with school-age children
Nearly 1.5 million teachers are vulnerable to serious illness if infected with COVID-19
Rate of COVID-19 in children steadily increasing
Over 4,000 cases connected to US schools
