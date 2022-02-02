Broken Arrow school board candidates to meet in primary

Voters in Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Zone 2 will be asked to pick a new school board member on Tuesday.
With incumbent Steve Majors choosing not to seek another term, J.W. Berry, George Ghesquire, Robyn Havener and Debbie Taylor are all seeking to succeed him.
Schools within Zone 2 include Arrow Springs Early Childhood Center; Leisure Park, Lynn Wood and Vandever elementary schools; Sequoyah Middle School; and the Freshman Academy.
Early walk-in voting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Tulsa County Election Board. Absentee ballots must be received by the Election Board by 7 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.
If no one candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, the top two finishers will advance to the general election on April 5.
A retiree and former City Council candidate, Berry is a founding member of OK for Tea, a group affiliated with the tea party movement.
With several of his grandchildren still in school, Berry said he chose to run in part to prevent Broken Arrow Public Schools from having to deal with issues facing districts in other parts of the country, including mask mandates in response to COVID-19.
“I don’t want the issues that you see coming up in places like San Francisco, New York or Oregon,” he said. “My thing is I want to protect the kids because it’s all about the kids. I don’t want them to have to wear a mask. If a parent thinks it’s a good idea, that’s fine, but there is no role for anyone else to say they have to do that.”
In an effort to redirect more funds toward classroom resources, Berry also said he would welcome the opportunity to scrutinize the district’s finances, including the costs associated with the Education Service Center on South Main Street.
“It’s just a lot of wasted space up there,” he said. “The district may not have a mortgage on it, but they still have to pay utilities.”
A parent of three current Broken Arrow students, Ghesquire has more than 20 years of experience working for a local commercial drywall contractor, something he said could be an asset to the Board of Education if elected to office. The district’s 2015 bond package still has several capital projects that have not started yet, including the construction of a new elementary school.
While appreciative of the collaborative efforts between district and municipal leaders to address the immediate need for substitute teachers, Ghesquire also said he wants to work toward addressing the long-term challenge of bringing additional permanent teachers to the growing district.
“The simplest solution is to have a culture at BAPS that teachers are drawn to,” Ghesquire said. “This is something that existing teachers, parents, students, and administration can all rally around and help implement.
"Superintendent (Chuck) Perry is already aware of the importance of BAPS culture, and I would work with him and his staff to recruit parents to help make our culture stronger. If teachers know they are supported by their community, they are less likely to leave and more likely to invite their friends to join them.”
Havener has two middle school students attending Broken Arrow Public Schools. She has been involved with her children’s schools for several years and decided to run more than two years ago to offer an additional perspective on areas that might not already be on board members’ radars.
Among the areas Havener specifically mentioned was the need to build stronger relationships and lines of communication among district leaders, parents and area legislators. An active member of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Broken Arrow, she said building that trust is critical in order to have everyone working together to better serve the community as a whole, including the district’s students, employees and their families.
“Those legislators are making decisions with the best intentions, but they might not always have all the necessary information to understand the ramifications of those decisions,” she said. “We have to bridge those connections so that school board members and administrators are better connected to be able to review and understand the effect of the bills that come up each session, then communicate to parents so they can advocate as needed.”
Taylor is a small-business owner and has lived in Broken Arrow for more than 30 years. Her four sons are all graduates of Broken Arrow High School, as is the oldest of her 10 grandchildren.
Similar to Berry, Taylor said she decided to run in an effort to prevent Broken Arrow Public Schools from dealing with issues facing districts in other parts of the country, including concerns about critical race theory in the classroom.
Critical race theory is a concept that argues that certain aspects of American society, including its laws, politics and economic system, have been shaped in ways to benefit white people at the expense of minorities.
Although the phrase “critical race theory” is not explicitly used in statute, state law bars teaching that one race or gender is inherently superior. It also prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of race or gender, and it prohibits teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or otherwise.
“There’s a lot of talk about critical race theory,” Taylor said. “The supporters call it ‘diversity, equity and inclusion,’ but in reality, it is a Marxist idea.
“It looks like we’re seeing it (Marxism) here in America, and it needs to stop. Instead, we need to teach the Constitution to our children — it’s the one document in this country that protects the people’s liberties.”
To that end, Taylor said she would prioritize reviewing the district’s curriculum choices to ensure students are receiving a well-rounded education that fosters critical-thinking skills.
“I agree with Gov. (Kevin) Stitt — our students are smart,” she said. “There is no reason why they can’t be among the top 10% nationwide.”