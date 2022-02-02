Broken Arrow school board candidates to meet in primary

"Superintendent (Chuck) Perry is already aware of the importance of BAPS culture, and I would work with him and his staff to recruit parents to help make our culture stronger. If teachers know they are supported by their community, they are less likely to leave and more likely to invite their friends to join them.”

Havener has two middle school students attending Broken Arrow Public Schools. She has been involved with her children’s schools for several years and decided to run more than two years ago to offer an additional perspective on areas that might not already be on board members’ radars.

Among the areas Havener specifically mentioned was the need to build stronger relationships and lines of communication among district leaders, parents and area legislators. An active member of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Broken Arrow, she said building that trust is critical in order to have everyone working together to better serve the community as a whole, including the district’s students, employees and their families.