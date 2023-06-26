BROKEN ARROW — In an effort to attract and retain staff, Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Board of Education approved pay raises Monday night for multiple groups of employees.

The board voted 4-0 without debate to provide a $2 per hour pay raise and a step increase for hourly support employees.

For example, the hourly pay scale for employees at the district's before- and after-school care program currently starts at $11.98. With Monday night’s vote, it will be $13.98 when the new fiscal year starts on Saturday.

Twelve-month support employees will see the increase on their July 7 paycheck, Chief Human Resources Officer Rusty Stecker said.

“Their pay scales have always been a little behind,” Stecker said. “We are definitely excited and so thankful for our board approving those tonight. We’re excited for our employees.”

Salaried staff will receive the equivalent of a three-step increase, thus eliminating the two lowest pay grades used by the district in 2022-23.

The board also approved a one-time $1,000 welcome stipend for certified teachers who are new to the district in 2023-24. The board had previously approved a 5% retention stipend for returning part- and full-time employees.

Also approved was a one-time 3% stipend for new and returning special education teachers, speech pathologists, psychologists and psychometrists.

When questioned by the board, Executive Director of Special Services Daylene Thornton said the district finished the 2022-23 school year with seven vacant special education positions and still has multiple openings for the coming school year.

“All the principals are calling constantly, asking if we have anyone,” she said. “They’re searching.”

After a five-minute executive session, the board amended Superintendent Chuck Perry’s contract for the upcoming fiscal year to pay him a one-time bonus of 5% of his base salary, or $10,200.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.