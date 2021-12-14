Broken Arrow Public Schools to consider superintendent's resignation Tuesday evening

Broken Arrow Public Schools could have a new superintendent by Tuesday evening.

The school board will consider a "Mutual Separation Agreement with the Superintendent of Schools," Janet Vinson, in a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a meeting agenda posted on the school board's website.

The board will meet in executive session to consider Vinson's resignation, according to the agenda.

Depending on the outcome of the mutual separation agreement resolution, the board could go into a second executive session to discuss hiring a new superintendent.

The board could then consider hiring said possible new superintendent and have a contract approved by the end of the meeting, according to the agenda.

The board met in a Dec. 1 special meeting to discuss in executive session "confidential communications regarding the terms and conditions of employment and evaluation" of Vinson and to discuss those terms and the evaluation with their attorney.