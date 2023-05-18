A graduation confrontation over an eagle feather plume has prompted a civil lawsuit against Broken Arrow Public Schools and two district employees.

Citing the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act and the free speech clause of the First Amendment, attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday on behalf of Lena’ Black in Tulsa County District Court.

“High school graduation is a deeply significant event for Ms. Black and other Native American students who wish to practice their religious beliefs, celebrate their academic achievements and transition into adulthood by wearing an eagle feather and other tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies,” the petition states. “This civil rights action seeks to protect the rights of all Native American students to wear religious items at graduation ceremonies unmolested by school officials.”

The suit seeks $50,000 in damages, plus attorney’s fees and court costs.

A citizen of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and of Osage descent, Black graduated from Broken Arrow High School in May 2022. Before the start of the commencement ceremony at Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium, she was stopped by two school district employees who attempted to physically remove the plume from her mortarboard, calling it a “decoration.”

Black ultimately left the ceremony due to an anxiety attack brought on by the incident, which damaged the eagle plume.

“I filed this lawsuit to ensure everyone understands the importance of items like my eagle plume, and to prevent schools from targeting Native students like me in the future. No student should face ignorance and discrimination in their school or their community,” Black said in a prepared statement.

As published on the district’s website, BAPS’ graduation dress code prohibits seniors from decorating their mortarboards and requires students to fill out an application if they intend to make any additions to the standard cap and gown. A district spokeswoman said more than 60 seniors have filled out the form in advance of Broken Arrow High School’s 2023 graduation ceremony, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Black asked a teacher prior to graduation day and said she was told that her plume did not count as a decoration due to its cultural and religious significance. However, no mention was made of filling out a form or seeking additional permission to wear the plume.

Additionally, in the filing, Black’s attorneys noted that her attire was reviewed without objection by at least five district employees at checkpoints in and around the stadium before being stopped by the two employees specifically named in the lawsuit.

Although Black and her mother met with a Broken Arrow High School administrator two days after the ceremony and received an apology, they said they were also informed that she should have gone through the district’s Indian Education coordinator for permission to wear the plume at graduation rather than asking a teacher.

Broken Arrow Public Schools’ attendance area is entirely within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation’s reservation. When reached Tuesday afternoon for comment, Broken Arrow Public Schools issued a statement.

“At this time, the district has not yet been served with a court filing on behalf of Ms. Black. As a result, it would be inappropriate to comment publicly as to such a lawsuit.”

In 2019, then-Attorney General Mike Hunter issued a formal letter to school districts, stating that an Indigenous student’s right to wear eagle feathers on their mortarboard is protected under the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act. That position has since been echoed in a letter from current Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

On Wednesday morning, Black’s attorneys, Wilson Pipestem with Tulsa-based Pipestem Law and Morgan Saunders with the Native American Rights Fund, acknowledged the lag time between the graduation ceremony and Monday’s filing and noted that they had given notice of a potential claim to the school district in late 2022.

“There’s behind the scenes work that has to get hammered out,” Saunders said. “We wanted to make sure the lawsuit was in as good a position as it could be before going public with it.”

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a decision by Gov. Kevin Stitt to veto Senate Bill 429, which would have codified protections for Indigenous students seeking to wear tribal regalia at graduation. The measure passed through the House and Senate by a combined margin of 135-1 but was vetoed on the grounds that it would usurp local control.

Black’s attorneys said the veto and its timing did not impact the decision to go forward with the lawsuit.

“This lawsuit was going to be filed one way or another,” Pipestem said. But “this demonstrates that without the state acting here and clarifying the law, we believe that the law permits this one way or another without the state’s action.

“Without clarification from the state, it could unfortunately lead to more litigation between students and school districts. The right thing now to happen would be for the governor’s veto to be overridden so there’s less likelihood of litigation similar to this one.”

Video: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt: ‘My veto did not stop any student from wearing tribal regalia’