Broken Arrow Public Schools names new superintendent

BROKEN ARROW — A new leader for Broken Arrow Public Schools was named Tuesday night, just hours after the school board approved a mutual separation agreement with Superintendent Janet Vinson.
With no public discussion or debate, the school board voted 5-0 to name Associate Superintendent of Student Services Chuck Perry the district’s next superintendent. The vote came after the board spent more than two hours in executive session with its attorney.
The leadership change came after the board approved a mutual separation agreement with Vinson earlier in the evening by a 4-0 vote, also without any public discussion or debate. The terms of the separation agreement were not available at press time.
Board member John Cockrell abstained from that vote.
Perry, a graduate of Broken Arrow High School, the University of Tulsa and Northeastern State University, has been with the Broken Arrow district since 2013 and was named associate superintendent in 2017. He previously worked for Union Public Schools, including a stint as its director of secondary education.
Citing a desire to speak with district employees first, Perry did not answer questions Tuesday night after the meeting. School board members also did not take questions after the meeting.
An open records request is pending for the terms of Perry’s new contract.
Vinson was hired as Broken Arrow’s superintendent in January 2017 after a one-month stint as an interim superintendent on the heels of former Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall’s departure.
Prior to that, she had served as the district’s associate superintendent of instructional services under Mendenhall for almost seven years.
Vinson was not at Tuesday night’s meeting. In a statement issued by a Broken Arrow Public Schools spokesman, she said she is retiring. She touted the district’s accomplishments during her tenure and thanked families, staff, students and the community for their support.
“My five years as the first woman in Broken Arrow to hold this office since the district was formed in 1905 have provided some of the best memories and biggest accomplishments in my decades of service to Oklahoma children,” the statement says in part. “For that, I am grateful to the support from board of education, teachers, staff and parents of Broken Arrow schools.”
Broken Arrow is the fourth Tulsa-area district to face a superintendent change since the start of the school year. Alicia O’Donnell‘s July resignation from Catoosa Public Schools took effect in September. Owasso Public Schools’ board accepted Amy Fichtner’s resignation in November, and Coweta’s Jeff Holmes announced his impending retirement on Friday.