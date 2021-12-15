Broken Arrow Public Schools names new superintendent

An open records request is pending for the terms of Perry’s new contract.

Vinson was hired as Broken Arrow’s superintendent in January 2017 after a one-month stint as an interim superintendent on the heels of former Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall’s departure.

Prior to that, she had served as the district’s associate superintendent of instructional services under Mendenhall for almost seven years.

Vinson was not at Tuesday night’s meeting. In a statement issued by a Broken Arrow Public Schools spokesman, she said she is retiring. She touted the district’s accomplishments during her tenure and thanked families, staff, students and the community for their support.

“My five years as the first woman in Broken Arrow to hold this office since the district was formed in 1905 have provided some of the best memories and biggest accomplishments in my decades of service to Oklahoma children,” the statement says in part. “For that, I am grateful to the support from board of education, teachers, staff and parents of Broken Arrow schools.”

Broken Arrow is the fourth Tulsa-area district to face a superintendent change since the start of the school year. Alicia O’Donnell‘s July resignation from Catoosa Public Schools took effect in September. Owasso Public Schools’ board accepted Amy Fichtner’s resignation in November, and Coweta’s Jeff Holmes announced his impending retirement on Friday.

