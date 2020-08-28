Broken Arrow Public Schools hosts topping out ceremony for new innovation lab

BROKEN ARROW — Administrators at Broken Arrow Public Schools celebrated the ongoing construction of the district's new STEM Innovation Center during a topping out ceremony Friday morning.

It's been a long time coming for Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson, who has waited a decade for the completion of an entire facility dedicated to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

"It doesn't seem real, actually, that it's happening," Vinson said with a laugh. "But it's super exciting for the kids in our community and the opportunities they're going to get that could have never happened without our bond dollars and without our voters."

The $21 million Stem Innovation Center, located behind Casey’s General Store on Albany Street and County Line Road, is possible thanks to a 2015 bond package. The district at the time said the building was needed to meet the growing demands of the high school's STEM program.

Vinson was one of several administrators who attended Monday's topping off ceremony, which marked the placement of the final piece of steel on the elevated structure. She said Broken Arrow has opened numerous school buildings over the year, but none have been as distinguished or as unique as this.