Broken Arrow Public Schools hosts topping out ceremony for new innovation lab

BROKEN ARROW — Administrators at Broken Arrow Public Schools celebrated the ongoing construction of the district's new STEM Innovation Center during a topping out ceremony Friday morning.
It's been a long time coming for Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson, who has waited a decade for the completion of an entire facility dedicated to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
"It doesn't seem real, actually, that it's happening," Vinson said with a laugh. "But it's super exciting for the kids in our community and the opportunities they're going to get that could have never happened without our bond dollars and without our voters."
The $21 million Stem Innovation Center, located behind Casey’s General Store on Albany Street and County Line Road, is possible thanks to a 2015 bond package. The district at the time said the building was needed to meet the growing demands of the high school's STEM program.
Vinson was one of several administrators who attended Monday's topping off ceremony, which marked the placement of the final piece of steel on the elevated structure. She said Broken Arrow has opened numerous school buildings over the year, but none have been as distinguished or as unique as this.
"What will make this unique is that we're going to have students who are actually solving real-world problems that adults are also grappling with," she said. "We're partnering with our community and experts in those fields to work together to solve those real-world problems."
The center will be available for high school students and is expected to be ready next August for the 2021-22 school year. It will include a number of labs, a workshop, a build shop, numerous outdoor classrooms and a vocational agriculture center that includes animal pens and show barns for students pursuing careers in agricultural production, agribusiness and other agricultural related occupations.
Broken Arrow currently is examining types of programming for the Innovation Center and has received the green light on three options, said Jason Jedamski, the academy's director.
One is a traditional problem-based learning opportunity. The other two involve an independent study and innovative electives.
Although the completion date is still a ways off, Jedamski said it means a lot to be able to see some progress.
"This has been a vision in people's heads and hearts for several years," he said. "To finally see the steel and the concrete come up, it takes that vision that was in hearts and heads and makes it a reality. That's just an awesome sight to see."
Kyle Hinchey
918-581-8451
Twitter: @KyleHinchey