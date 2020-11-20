Broken Arrow Public Schools extends distance learning for secondary students through Dec. 11

All Broken Arrow Public Schools students in grades six and higher will continue distance learning until Dec. 11 — nearly two weeks after the original end date.
Earlier this month, district officials decided to transition all secondary students — as well as some in elementary — to remote instruction until Nov. 20, with the students returning to school after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.
That plan changed Friday. All secondary students are now expected to conclude distance learning Dec. 11 and resume in-person instruction Dec. 14. Winter break will begin Dec. 21.
Meanwhile, students in prekindergarten through fifth grades who currently are in distance learning should return to the classroom Nov. 30 and remain there until Dec. 18. All elementary students will spend the week of Dec. 14 in distance learning.
Broken Arrow Public Schools has reported 42 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, with an additional 796 students quarantined for close contact. There are an additional 36 positive cases and 140 quarantines among staff members, according to district officials.
“The ZIP codes within our district are continuing to experience a significant rise in COVID-19 numbers, which means we are seeing an increasing number of students, teachers and staff being impacted by the virus,” Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson said in a news release. “When we combine these numbers with a shortfall of substitutes, bus drivers and key personnel, we must continue to wisely utilize our resources as we try to mitigate and manage through the spread of the virus.”
All staff members, unless quarantining, will continue to report to work as normal. Free meals will be available to students 18 and younger during the work week outside of closed school buildings from noon to 1 p.m.
Additionally, students who need in-person support while distance learning are encouraged to visit their school site and teacher at any time during normal school hours.
“Our administrators and teachers want to help during this difficult time, so we want any student who is struggling academically while at home to please visit with their teacher,” Vinson said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure students are continuing to succeed.
“In addition, a new routing plan will be announced Dec. 3 to help offset our bus driver shortage to hopefully get everyone back in their classrooms for the second semester. This will also aid in preventing late arrivals or a complete shutdown of our entire transportation fleet.”
