Broken Arrow Public Schools extends distance learning for secondary students through Dec. 11

All Broken Arrow Public Schools students in grades six and higher will continue distance learning until Dec. 11 — nearly two weeks after the original end date.

Earlier this month, district officials decided to transition all secondary students — as well as some in elementary — to remote instruction until Nov. 20, with the students returning to school after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

That plan changed Friday. All secondary students are now expected to conclude distance learning Dec. 11 and resume in-person instruction Dec. 14. Winter break will begin Dec. 21.

Meanwhile, students in prekindergarten through fifth grades who currently are in distance learning should return to the classroom Nov. 30 and remain there until Dec. 18. All elementary students will spend the week of Dec. 14 in distance learning.

Broken Arrow Public Schools has reported 42 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, with an additional 796 students quarantined for close contact. There are an additional 36 positive cases and 140 quarantines among staff members, according to district officials.