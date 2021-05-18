Broken Arrow Public Schools drops campus mask mandate after school board unanimous vote

BROKEN ARROW — A Tulsa-area district is no longer requiring masks in its classrooms.

In a 20-minute special meeting Monday evening conducted via Zoom, the Broken Arrow board of education voted 5-0 to make masks optional on campus for all staff and students for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Broken Arrow’s last day of classes is May 26. As per Superintendent Janet Vinson’s remarks, as of Friday, there are six positive cases among the district’s staff and students.

During the discussion, several board members reiterated that the decision was based on declining local case numbers rather than constituent feedback from any one particular faction.

“We’re giving every single parent an option they can choose,” board member Jerry Denton said. “It’s not the school board and not the teacher but the parents who can choose. Honestly to me, that’s the right step.

“It’s not that we’ve listened to one group or another, it’s taking every bit of info into account that we have, what’s going on today, where are we today, what does it look like for the future, what does it look like for BA. That’s what it is.”