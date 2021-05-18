Broken Arrow Public Schools drops campus mask mandate after school board unanimous vote

BROKEN ARROW — A Tulsa-area district is no longer requiring masks in its classrooms.
In a 20-minute special meeting Monday evening conducted via Zoom, the Broken Arrow board of education voted 5-0 to make masks optional on campus for all staff and students for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
Broken Arrow’s last day of classes is May 26. As per Superintendent Janet Vinson’s remarks, as of Friday, there are six positive cases among the district’s staff and students.
During the discussion, several board members reiterated that the decision was based on declining local case numbers rather than constituent feedback from any one particular faction.
“We’re giving every single parent an option they can choose,” board member Jerry Denton said. “It’s not the school board and not the teacher but the parents who can choose. Honestly to me, that’s the right step.
“It’s not that we’ve listened to one group or another, it’s taking every bit of info into account that we have, what’s going on today, where are we today, what does it look like for the future, what does it look like for BA. That’s what it is.”
Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance regarding public transportation, masks will still be required while on the district’s buses. Masks will be provided for bus riders who do not bring their own.
“No student will be kicked off the bus if they don’t wear a mask,” Vinson said.
Several other area districts are still requiring masks while inside district facilities, including Tulsa, Union and Jenks. The latter two are scheduled to lift their mandates on June 1.
In Bixby Public Schools, the decision is on a classroom-by-classroom basis for students in ninth grade and younger, while they are still required for high school students.