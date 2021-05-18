 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Arrow Public Schools drops campus mask mandate after school board unanimous vote
0 comments
top story

Broken Arrow Public Schools drops campus mask mandate after school board unanimous vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Schools Closed (copy)

Broken Arrow’s last day of classes is May 26. As per Superintendent Janet Vinson’s remarks, as of Friday, there are six positive cases among the district’s staff and students.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

BROKEN ARROW — A Tulsa-area district is no longer requiring masks in its classrooms.

In a 20-minute special meeting Monday evening conducted via Zoom, the Broken Arrow board of education voted 5-0 to make masks optional on campus for all staff and students for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

Broken Arrow’s last day of classes is May 26. As per Superintendent Janet Vinson’s remarks, as of Friday, there are six positive cases among the district’s staff and students.

During the discussion, several board members reiterated that the decision was based on declining local case numbers rather than constituent feedback from any one particular faction.

“We’re giving every single parent an option they can choose,” board member Jerry Denton said. “It’s not the school board and not the teacher but the parents who can choose. Honestly to me, that’s the right step.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not that we’ve listened to one group or another, it’s taking every bit of info into account that we have, what’s going on today, where are we today, what does it look like for the future, what does it look like for BA. That’s what it is.”

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance regarding public transportation, masks will still be required while on the district’s buses. Masks will be provided for bus riders who do not bring their own.

“No student will be kicked off the bus if they don’t wear a mask,” Vinson said.

Several other area districts are still requiring masks while inside district facilities, including Tulsa, Union and Jenks. The latter two are scheduled to lift their mandates on June 1.

In Bixby Public Schools, the decision is on a classroom-by-classroom basis for students in ninth grade and younger, while they are still required for high school students.

Video from May 13, 2021. Roger Thompson, Senate appropriations chair, and Kevin Wallace, House appropriations chair, answer the question

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians fault UN as Mideast conflict rages

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sand Springs, Locust Grove seniors named presidential scholars
Education

Sand Springs, Locust Grove seniors named presidential scholars

  • Updated

Sand Springs' Charles Page High School senior Sean Kuehn and Locust Grove High School senior Emily Ward are among the 161 recipients selected nationwide for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News