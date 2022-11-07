Broken Arrow Public Schools administration proposes new eighth grade academy

BROKEN ARROW — Citing increased construction costs, administrators with Broken Arrow Public Schools announced Monday that they will recommend converting one of the district's existing sites to an eighth grade academy rather than adding a sixth middle school campus.
“As we looked at the financial amounts available and the dollar amount allocated for a new middle school, it was not near enough to build one,” Superintendent Chuck Perry said in a video statement.
The proposal backed by the administration calls for the construction of a $30 million standalone 42,000-square-foot two-story classroom building on the current campus of Sequoyah Middle School at 2701 S. Elm Place. The addition would increase the site’s enrollment capacity to 1,800 students.
Upon completion, tentatively slated for 2025, all of Broken Arrow’s eighth grade students would be at the Sequoyah campus.
In order to accommodate for that shift, the sixth- and seventh-grade students who would have attended Sequoyah would be reassigned to one of the other four middle schools and those sites’ attendance areas would be redrawn. Centennial, Childers, Oliver and Oneta Ridge would serve only students in sixth and seventh grades.
None of Broken Arrow’s middle schools is currently over capacity. However, Centennial, the largest of the five, is 7% below its maximum capacity.
In 2015, Broken Arrow school district voters approved a 12-year, $370 million school bond package. Along with $19.5 million for renovations and expansion at Sequoyah Middle School that were completed in 2017, the package included $30 million earmarked for a new middle school facility.
Unless completed under budget or with an assist from private donations, state law requires school districts to spend at least 85% of proceeds on projects and items specifically listed in a bond proposal.
That remaining 15%, if not used for the items specifically listed in the bond proposal, must go toward projects similar to the ones approved by voters.
In an email, a district spokeswoman said the construction of an additional standalone building serving at least one middle school grade falls within the description of what was included in the 2015 bond package.
With the projected price tag for a new campus now approaching $55 million, BAPS officials began publicly floating alternative ideas in the spring to accommodate the district’s growing enrollment.
The district released a survey of parents and staff earlier this year about the district’s facility options for middle school grades: building a sixth middle school, adding onto the existing five campuses or converting an existing site to an eighth grade academy.
Among parents, none of the three options received more than 36% support, with an eighth grade academy preferred by 30.54% of respondents.
Conversely, an eighth grade academy was the most popular option among BAPS employees, with support from 46.79% of respondents.
“Across those surveys, there wasn’t one clear mandate,” Perry said. “We’re taking a look at all of the data right now and putting together a plan of what we feel is the best one for the district long term, and that is an eighth grade academy.”
