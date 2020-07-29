BROKEN ARROW — The Broken Arrow Public Schools Board of Education on Wednesday approved a plan to start the school year in person on Aug. 19.
All employees and students in third grade and higher will be required to wear masks as they return to the classroom next month. Those who are uncomfortable with attending school in person will be able to sign up for the district's virtual academy until Aug. 5.
Superintendent Janet Vinson said the district decided against splitting the student population into two cohorts that take turns engaging in distance learning because of its unpopularity in a family survey.
Classrooms for second grade and lower will transition to distance learning for 14 days if a student or teacher is infected with COVID-19. If there is an infection in a classroom requiring masks (third grade and up), the class will remain in session while school officials engage in contract tracing for that individual.
A school building will shut down and transition to distance learning for two weeks only when there is an infection in 30% of its classrooms.
Vinson said the Aug. 19 start date is dependent on whether the city of Broken Arrow remains in the "red zone," which is dictated by rate of spread, on Aug. 10.
Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
20 quotes from Oklahoma educators on going back to school during a pandemic
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
COVID Teachers
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Featured video: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks on the city's COVID-19 situation July 23