Broken Arrow middle school site, Muskogee High School transition to distance learning

Thanks to COVID-19, three area secondary schools are all moving to distance learning starting Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced on its website that a fifth site, Sequoyah Middle School, will switch to distance learning starting Wednesday. The school will be in distance learning until Feb. 8 and school lunches will be available outside of the building from noon to 1 p.m.

Classes at Broken Arrow High School, Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, Centennial Middle School and Liberty Elementary moved online Thursday afternoon. They are scheduled to resume in-person classes on Tuesday.

All other Broken Arrow campuses are still conducting classes in person. According to data published by the district, as of the close of business Monday, 1,341 Broken Arrow students and 129 staff are in quarantine across all sites. An additional 144 students and 82 staff members are in isolation due to a positive test.