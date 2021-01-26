Broken Arrow middle school site, Muskogee High School transition to distance learning

Thanks to COVID-19, three area secondary schools are all moving to distance learning starting Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, Broken Arrow Public Schools announced on its website that a fifth site, Sequoyah Middle School, will switch to distance learning starting Wednesday. The school will be in distance learning until Feb. 8 and school lunches will be available outside of the building from noon to 1 p.m.
Classes at Broken Arrow High School, Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, Centennial Middle School and Liberty Elementary moved online Thursday afternoon. They are scheduled to resume in-person classes on Tuesday.
All other Broken Arrow campuses are still conducting classes in person. According to data published by the district, as of the close of business Monday, 1,341 Broken Arrow students and 129 staff are in quarantine across all sites. An additional 144 students and 82 staff members are in isolation due to a positive test.
Additionally, officials with Muskogee Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that Muskogee High School and the Muskogee 7th and 8th Grade Academy would also make the switch to distance learning for the rest of the week.
As of Tuesday morning, Muskogee High School has 245 students in quarantine and an additional 39 who have tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for almost one-third of the 931 students enrolled for in-person classes. Ten faculty members are in quarantine and five more have tested positive.
Of the 457 enrolled for in-person classes at the 7th and 8th Grade Academy, 172 students are in quarantine and another eight students have tested positive. Eight faculty members are in quarantine and one has tested positive.
All other Muskogee campuses will continue with in-person instruction.
Other area individual campuses in distance learning include Skiatook’s Newman Middle School, which is scheduled to resume in-person classes on Monday. The district made the switch Jan. 19 after 17 students tested positive and another 238 had to quarantine.
Area school districts entirely in distance learning include Catoosa, Mannford and Tulsa. Catoosa and Mannford are scheduled to resume in-person classes on Feb. 8, while Tulsa is in distance learning through March 22.