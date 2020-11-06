Broken Arrow high school students going remote amid 'all-time high' virus spread

High school students in Broken Arrow Public Schools will transition to distance learning for two weeks due to high levels of COVID-19 in the city, the district announced Friday.
All students from grades nine through 12 will engage in remote instruction from Monday, Nov. 9, until Nov. 20. Administrators say they made the decision due to high rates of transmission in the community. Several employees reportedly also have been quarantined due to contact-tracing protocols.
“Unfortunately, current COVID transmission in Broken Arrow is at an all-time high, making it impossible to manage employee absences, specifically our bus drivers and classroom teachers,” Broken Arrow Public Schools Superintendent Janet Vinson said in a news release. “What we are experiencing mirrors the significant uptick of local community spread that has resulted in major increases in positive cases and quarantines for our students and staff — currently a combined total of more than 700 districtwide.”
Students in all other grades will continue to learn in person unless they're directed otherwise. Staff at Broken Arrow High School, Freshman Academy, Options Academy and Early College High School will continue to report to work as normal, unless under quarantine.
On Thursday, Bixby Public Schools also announced that high school students will spend the next two weeks in distance learning as that city’s COVID-19 rate of transmission continues to surge.
