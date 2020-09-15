Broken Arrow educator selected for National Teachers Hall of Fame

An esteemed Broken Arrow educator has received recognition from Gov. Kevin Stitt after being selected for the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

Donna Gradel is one of five teachers from across the country who will be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Kansas next summer. The announcement was made during a YouTube Live broadcast Monday night.

Gradel taught environmental science at Broken Arrow High School from 1996 to 2020 before becoming dean of academic development and innovation at Summit Christian Academy, a private school in downtown Broken Arrow, this summer. She was named Oklahoma Teacher of the Year in 2018 and was a finalist for National Teacher of the Year in 2019.

State and national education leaders have praised Gradel for her hands-on work with students to develop a sustainable, low-cost, solar-powered, aquaponic system to help feed people living in poverty in Kenya. Many of her students have traveled with her to Africa during the summer to continue working on the classroom project, which also has provided safe, clean water for an entire village as well as a nearby elementary school and medical clinic.