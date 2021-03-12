Broken Arrow chamber, school, city leaders pledge to collaborate

BROKEN ARROW — Citing an effort to bolster community growth, leaders of the state’s fourth largest city are attempting to build stronger internal partnerships.
Officials with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, Broken Arrow City Council, Broken Arrow Public Schools and the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corp., came together Friday morning at Stoney Creek Conference Center to lay out the framework for better communication and collaboration among the entities.
“Let’s make that commitment to have these conversations,” City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. “Let’s make the time to have those discussions, then come back and share those discussions with the other entities so no one feels left out of the loop.
"We need to go old school and have these face-to-face discussions. Our community expects us to work together.”
As part of that framework, each of the organizations laid out its priorities for the immediate future, including bringing a grocery store and commercial retailers to south Broken Arrow, further diversifying the community’s economy to include more technology-based job opportunities and, for the school district, being able to properly forecast population growth in order for classroom capacity to match enrollment needs.
With its enrollment growing annually prior to COVID-19, the district opened a new elementary school in August as part of its 2015 12-year bond issue. That same package is also paying for a new high school option that will open in August, and it includes funds for another new elementary school and another new middle school over the next six years.
“We simply have to have the collaboration between the school district, the city and the chamber about where the new businesses and housing developments are going in,” school Superintendent Janet Vinson said. “Otherwise we can’t plan bond issues or for school growth.”
As part of those efforts, attendees also stressed the need for public unity among the entities on projects and initiatives, both from the organizations as a whole and from their leaders.
“If you don’t have a united front on how we want to improve our quality of life, that will impact a lot of things,” Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Mike Cooper said. “We all have to be speaking the same language and supporting each other.”
