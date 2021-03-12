Broken Arrow chamber, school, city leaders pledge to collaborate

BROKEN ARROW — Citing an effort to bolster community growth, leaders of the state’s fourth largest city are attempting to build stronger internal partnerships.

Officials with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, Broken Arrow City Council, Broken Arrow Public Schools and the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corp., came together Friday morning at Stoney Creek Conference Center to lay out the framework for better communication and collaboration among the entities.

“Let’s make that commitment to have these conversations,” City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. “Let’s make the time to have those discussions, then come back and share those discussions with the other entities so no one feels left out of the loop.

"We need to go old school and have these face-to-face discussions. Our community expects us to work together.”

As part of that framework, each of the organizations laid out its priorities for the immediate future, including bringing a grocery store and commercial retailers to south Broken Arrow, further diversifying the community’s economy to include more technology-based job opportunities and, for the school district, being able to properly forecast population growth in order for classroom capacity to match enrollment needs.