Whether it’s making high school a better experience for other students or navigating through college coursework, Christian Davis wears his emotions on his sleeve.

“One of my greatest passions in life is simply being there for people who don’t have a voice or feel like they don’t have a voice, at least,” he said. “It’s why I do just about anything.”

An International Baccalaureate degree candidate, Davis is set to graduate from Booker T. Washington High School on Saturday.

Calling it his most fulfilling role while at the northside school, Davis was elected class president each of his four years at Washington. The position requires fostering connections among his classmates and elevating their voices and feedback while helping plan signature social events, including the prom.

With Tulsa Public Schools in distance learning for the fourth quarter of his freshman year and more than half of his sophomore year due to COVID-19, that meant figuring out how to maintain that sense of community among his classmates and keeping those bonds alive. It also meant trying find ways to make up for that lost time once the students were able to safely gather in person again.

Even with the pandemic, Claire White, the class sponsor all four years, said Davis has grown into the leader his classmates elected him to be.

“He has shown me in his role that he cares for his class and really wants them to have the best experience possible,” White said. “It’s not self-serving at all. It’s not like ‘I’m a senior, so I want this to be great for me.’ It’s ‘I want this to be great for everyone around me so that we all have the most amazing high school experience and we are all able to grow and succeed together.’”

Davis also has been striving to elevate student perspectives beyond his own school. The senior, a Muscogee citizen, served four years on the Tulsa Native Youth Board, a districtwide high school-level organization through the Indian Education program that advocates on behalf of all TPS Indigenous students.

“I want to make sure that Native students have a voice and something that they can be proud of here,” he said.

White’s colleague, Allison Collins, has had Davis in class his junior and senior years for IB math and has had a front-row seat for how his desire not only for his own success, but also for others, plays out.

Davis had completed the math requirements for graduation and the International Baccalaureate program by the end of his junior year and didn’t need to take a math class as a senior. However, after developing a new appreciation for the subject as a junior, he opted to take the upper-level course, anyway.

He has been a regular in Collins’ classroom during study periods, both for his own benefit and to help his classmates.

“He has flat-out said that he works harder in this class than all of his other classes, even though he doesn’t have to take it,” Collins said.

“He gets sidetracked just like any other high school student — especially on pep rally days — but the passion is there. The passion for learning and growing is there. And it is really fun to see.”

Citing that driving desire to be an advocate and ally for underrepresented voices, Davis will attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, in the fall to study political science and wants to go on to law school.

“The South has so much to love,” Davis said of this region. “I think a lot of the criticisms are ignorant and outdated, but there is still so much to fix.

“Living here and seeing that and seeing it be so close to home, with the Tulsa Race Massacre site being basically down the street from home, there is no choice in my mind but to be engaged and aware. Simply being aware of it makes me feel like I have to do something about it.”

Tulsa Public Schools commencement calendar Tuesday: North Star Academy, Street School Wednesday: Edison, McLain Thursday: Central, East Central Friday: Rogers, Webster Saturday: Booker T. Washington, Hale, Memorial, Phoenix Rising, Tulsa MET, Tulsa Virtual Academy All ceremonies scheduled for Wednesday-Saturday will be at Expo Square Pavilion. Street School's graduation will be at Will Rogers United Methodist Church, and North Star Academy's ceremony will be at Will Rogers College Middle and High School.

