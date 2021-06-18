Booker T. Washington JV academic bowl team takes second at nationals

Four academic bowl teams from three area high schools recently took their talents to a national stage.

On Friday, the junior varsity team from Booker T. Washington High School finished as national runners-up in their division of the National Academic Championships hosted by Questions Unlimited.

Because of COVID-19, the tournament was conducted entirely via Google Meet, with teams playing six preliminary matches in order to qualify for the playoffs.

After going undefeated in preliminary rounds, Washington lost 435-400 in the finals to Upper Dublin High School from Port Washington, Pennsylvania.

Junior varsity members include captain Charlie McDonald, Miles Udwin, Tara Samiee and Jason Daboval.

The team’s coaches are Mike Blazek and Mark Hames.

In the tournament’s varsity division, both Booker T. Washington and Bishop Kelley, the OSSAA Class 6A and 5A state champions respectively, each qualified for the single elimination playoff rounds held Saturday and Sunday.

The two Tulsa schools faced each other in an elimination game Saturday afternoon with Booker T. Washington winning 355-295.