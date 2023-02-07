Polling starts Thursday on multimillion-dollar school bond proposals from the Bartlesville, Catoosa, Claremore Sequoyah, Coweta, Jenks, Skiatook and Union districts.

Early walk-in voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at county election board offices except in Osage County, where early walk-in voting will be at the Osage County Fairgrounds’ Ag Building in Pawhuska, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Election day is Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

State law requires that school bond proposals receive at least a 60% supermajority in order to pass.

Bartlesville Public Schools has a four-year, two-part, $38 million bond proposal that would replace older bonds that are set to be retired.

Almost two-thirds of Bartlesville’s first proposition would pay for expansion projects at Ranch Heights and Wayside elementary schools. Along with additional classrooms that could double as storm shelters, both schools would get a larger cafeteria and library.

Proposition I also includes $1.3 million for curriculum materials, $256,000 to renovate part of Jane Phillips Elementary School and $8.5 million for technology needs, including replacing student Chromebooks and mobile hot spots.

Proposition II is $600,000 to buy vehicles such as passenger vans.

Catoosa Public Schools is sending to voters a 10-year, $9 million proposal that would cover the cost of adding prekindergarten and kindergarten classrooms at the new elementary school that is under construction. Those classrooms were initially included in the design but, due to rising construction costs and inflation, had to be cut to keep the project from going over budget.

If approved, the bond package would increase property taxes within the district’s attendance area by 5.52%.

Should it fail, Catoosa’s prekindergarten and kindergarten classes would remain at the 82-year-old Helen Paul Learning Center.

Claremore Sequoyah has a two-part, $18.7 million bond proposal. Proposition I includes funding to build a new elementary school, renovate the district’s field house, and improve the baseball and softball facilities. Proposition II is $400,000 for additional buses and smaller vehicles.

Coweta Public Schools has a $50.2 million proposal, with $29.5 million earmarked for improvements at Sloat Junior High. Along with classroom renovations and converting the school’s commons area into a STEM lab, the bond package would pay for adding secure entrances at the school, as well as a gym that would double as a storm shelter.

Mission Intermediate Grade Center would receive $9.6 million in upgrades, including a new gym/storm shelter, additional classrooms and renovations to restrooms.

The proposal also calls for $11 million in upgrades at Northwest Elementary School, including secure entrances, a gym/storm shelter, and additional classrooms and restrooms.

Jenks Public Schools has a two-part, $17.2 million proposal that would replace bonds that are set to retire.

Among the components of the $16.25 million Proposition I is $6 million for new classrooms and labs as part of Phase III of the expansion efforts at the Jenks Freshman Academy.

Jeremy Hairrell, construction services director, said the district has not been immune from inflation when trying to budget for bond-funded projects.

Originally projected to cost $15 million, Hairrell said the total cost of Phase III of the Freshman Academy expansion is now estimated to be at least $18 million, prompting regular conversations with school leaders, architects and the construction team about what components to prioritize in this year’s proposal and what could be delayed a year or two.

“That’s where we’re seeing the biggest challenges,” Hairrell said. “We’re looking at potentially having to roll things over a year or split up phases.”

The proposal also includes $2.45 million for technology and $2.75 million for maintenance districtwide.

Proposition II is $945,000 for transportation needs.

Skiatook Public Schools has a two-part, $14.2 million bond package.

Proposition I is $13.7 million, with $5.7 million earmarked for a new gymnasium/storm shelter for Skiatook Elementary School. The proposition also includes funds for activity center foundation repairs, auditorium upgrades, Chromebook replacement and stadium turf replacement.

Proposition II is $730,000 to replace district-owned vehicles.

Union has a five-year, two-part, $152 million proposal that would replace a retiring bond.

Along with $51.6 million to renovate the Union Sixth and Seventh Grade Center, Proposition I includes funds for roof replacements, new ventilation systems, technology upgrades, new playground equipment and repaving parking lots at seven campuses.

Proposition II is $5.46 million for transportation needs, with $3.9 million allocated for school buses and the rest earmarked for smaller district vehicles.

Featured video: ‘Let’s fund students, not systems. Let’s create more schools, not fewer schools,’ Stitt says