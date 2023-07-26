Related content Coverage of State Superintendent Ryan Walters: Read previous stories and columns from the Tulsa World archives

The Oklahoma State Board of Education will be asked to not make a decision regarding Tulsa Public Schools' 2022-23 accreditation status at its meeting Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesman Matt Langston told the Tulsa World that state Superintendent Ryan Walters will recommend delaying action on Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation status to the state board of education's August meeting after being contacted by at least one lawmaker and "concerned parties."

School districts' accreditation statuses are subject to annual review. After a press conference Friday outside TPS’ Education Service Center, Walters implied to reporters that when it comes time to look at TPS’ accreditation, he would raise the issue of what he perceived to be a threat to a school board member’s religious freedom.

As per the agenda posted outside the Oliver Hodge Building in Oklahoma City, the board is slated to vote on the accreditation status of all the state's public school districts.

According to documents obtained via an open records request, TPS officials have been advised that the state's accreditation office is recommending that the district as a whole be accredited with two deficiencies for the coming school year.

Of the two deficiencies listed, one was a late report to OSDE. The other, referred to as “lack of internal controls,” is tied to the findings in the district’s external audit that flagged more than $364,000 in questionable vendor contracts connected to former TPS Talent Management director Devin Fletcher.

Tulsa Public Schools’ state accreditation was downgraded in July 2022 over an allegation that it violated a state law commonly referred to as House Bill 1775, which limits classroom discussion on race and gender. The district was penalized for an August 2021 professional development session on implicit bias for teachers — not students — offered through a third-party vendor.

School accreditation in Oklahoma has six tiers: accreditation with no deficiencies, accreditation with one deficiency, accreditation with deficiencies, accreditation with warning, accreditation with probation and non-accredited.

A district or individual campus that is accredited with at least one deficiency means that that site in question did not meet at least one standard, but that shortcoming does not detract from the overall quality of the school or district’s educational programs.