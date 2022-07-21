The chairman who led the Epic Charter School board during 19 months of sweeping changes to the school’s governance structure and through the recent conclusions of multiple state compliance inquiries and a yearslong law enforcement investigation is stepping down this week.

Paul Campbell notified his fellow board members and school leaders Wednesday evening that he is resigning effective Friday, citing an upcoming goal-setting board retreat for the 2022-23 academic year as a good opportunity for a change in school board leadership.

“In my time here, you have completely shifted from a for-profit model to a ‘students first’ model. A school literally on the brink of closure is now fully in compliance with its authorizer and I would argue is now a state leader in all things compliance,” Campbell wrote in his resignation letter.

“Last year’s board retreat was essential to launching a new vision for the school and goals to get us where we are now. As you prepare for the next board retreat on August 26th, I think it’s the perfect time for someone else to have the chair and use this retreat to set the stage on the next amazing chapter of Epic.

“This volunteer position has often taken me away from my thriving family, business, and the other school I chair, The Academy of Seminole …

“There are still mountains to climb. Namely redefining student outcomes and achieving them. But I know the foundation we have built together can get you there and change families’ lives for the better if you stay focused on Epic’s aspirations and solving student’s problems, no matter how great they are.”

Campbell is the chief executive officer of Spartan Energy Services and founded the Seminole charter school in 2018. That school is still recovering from a direct hit from a tornado in May.

Ginger Casper, vice chair of the Epic board, expressed appreciation to Campbell on behalf of the board, school administration, and students and their families.

“Paul’s leadership set a clear direction and helped navigate the administration through complex situations to stabilize the organization,” Casper said in a prepared statement. “With this guidance, the successful reorganization of Epic Charter School is almost fully realized, which included school consolidation, alignment of resources, and critical action plans to retain compliance.”

In May 2021, Campbell joined Epic’s governing board as chair as it overhauled its own membership and voted to divorce the charter school system from all ties to its founders, David Chaney and Ben Harris, who made themselves millionaires by setting up the for-profit Epic Youth Services company to manage the schools.

The Epic school system has since been docked about $20 million by the Oklahoma State Department of Education for hiding years’ worth of administrative overhead costs that exceeded statutory limits for all public schools in the state.

By winter, Campbell was at the Capitol telling lawmakers they had been gaslighted for years and called Epic’s co-founders “grifters,” “prolific liars” and “bad actors,” and the doors of Epic were thrown wide open to investigators from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.

School officials say the IRS audit was recently expanded to include an additional two years under the school’s former for-profit managers, so the school is still complying with federal requests for financial records.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd has called Epic Charter Schools mismanagement the largest abuse of taxpayer funds in the history of this state.

The OSBI’s years-long investigation finally concluded and, along with the October 2020 investigative audit findings from Byrd’s office, formed the basis for criminal charges in a massive racketeering case filed last month against Chaney, Harris and their longtime chief financial officer, Josh Brock.

The three are currently out on bond.

Epic’s school board was able to fend off a move by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to shutter its statewide online-only school and has recently been declared in full compliance and won sponsorship by that board for a single, consolidated Epic Charter School, including three Epic Blended Learning Centers in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Midwest City that were previously sponsored by Rose State College.

The move to become one school has streamlined administrative function, and school leaders promise that it will result in cost savings and reduced confusion for parents and the public.

Epic is still dealing with one issue since last month, when the Oklahoma State Department of Education released a report stating that at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year, top Epic administrators, including Superintendent Bart Banfield, gave themselves $8.6 million in “improper” bonus payments and that officials discovered dramatic increases in student absences and possible underreporting of truancy during the 2020-21 academic year.

The inquiry by state education officials also supported allegations that Epic board members have “grossly exceeded their roles” by interfering with administrators, directing employees outside board meetings and engaging in transactions for the school district without prior board authorization.

A recommendation to lower Epic’s state accreditation status as a result is set for the July 28 meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education. State officials have said further action, including recommending sanctions for Banfield, are also possible in the future.