Board approves Tulsa's 2022-23 school calendar

Tulsa Public Schools is one step closer to scheduling the first day of school for next year.

On Monday night, the district’s school board voted to approve a draft academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

However, before it becomes official, the calendar is still subject to approval by the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association and the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, the collective bargaining unit for the district’s support employees.

“They’ve been involved, … but it is not official until they get it taken care of, as well,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said of those groups.

As voted on by the board Monday night, classes would start Aug. 18. The calendar has five snow days built in, and if none were used, the school year would end on May 25, 2023.

Commencement ceremonies for the district’s high schools would be held during the week of May 15-20, 2023.

Winter break would be scheduled for Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Spring break would be March 13-17, although classes also would not be in session the preceding Thursday and Friday thanks to a professional day and parent-teacher conferences.

Unlike the 2021-22 school year, the district would not have a mid-February break in the coming year. However, students would get two days off at the end of April.

In other business, the board approved without discussion or debate a 10-year lease with the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences for the Roosevelt building at 1202 W. Easton St. The charter school, which serves about 525 students in grades six through 12, has occupied the Tulsa Public Schools-owned facility at Owen Park since 2016.

Under the terms of the lease, TSAS will be financially responsible for all utilities and operational costs. Security, custodial services and maintenance will be contracted between TSAS and the district in a separate agreement.

