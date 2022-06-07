Bixby Public Schools to adjust bell schedules in fall semester

Bixby Public Schools will adjust its class times in the fall semester in an effort to accommodate for transportation concerns.

On Monday night, the school board approved a recommendation from the district's administration to move up the start time for elementary and intermediate schools and push back the start time for secondary sites.

Starting in August, Bixby’s elementary and intermediate school days will start at 7:50 a.m. and end at 2:55 p.m. The secondary sites will start at 8:50 a.m. and end at 3:56 p.m.

The move will provide an additional 15 minutes for the district’s bus drivers to run routes for secondary students. The district’s buses run two rotations during the school day, with elementary students picked up and dropped off first, followed by secondary students.

“By adding that extra time, the buses won’t be quite as rushed,” Superintendent Rob Miller said. “We will have more buses that will be able to get back to the middle school and high school in the afternoons so the students won’t be waiting for 15 to 20 minutes. This will probably speed up our afternoon routes and get our kids home a little quicker.”

Miller acknowledged that the change could pose problems for some families, but with about 60% of Bixby students relying on district transportation, the move was necessary to ensure that bus riders were getting to school on time in the mornings.

Adding routes would not help the situation right away, he said, in part because that would require getting more buses and drivers.

“At the end of the day, this was the option that our site leaders and administration felt was the best for our district,” Miller said.

Bixby Public Schools’ first day of classes for the 2022-23 school year is Aug. 16.

