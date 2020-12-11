Bixby, Jenks update school calendars to guard against post-holiday COVID surge

Two Tulsa-area school districts made changes to January school calendars to avoid a potential post-holiday rise in COVID-19 cases.

Jenks and Bixby Public Schools pushed back returns to in-person classes but in different ways. Jenks will have grades 7-12 in virtual classes through the week of Jan. 8, while Bixby schools extended its winter break for all students through the same week.

Jenks Public Schools Spokesman Rob Loeber said the decision has its roots in a similar decision to delay in-person classes after thanksgiving.

"We had a buffer week that we did after Thanksgiving break where we kept our 7-12 graders in distance learning," Loeber said. "As a result of that we were able to save quite a few people from having to quarantine, see our numbers go up and maintaining our staffing capacity.

"There's going to be people traveling, there's going to be people going out of state. And that's probably going to cause more cases, it's going to cause numbers to go up. If we can anticipate that a little bit and build in that buffer week ... then it benefits us in the long run."