Bixby high-schoolers to transition to distance learning for two weeks as COVID-19 cases surge

Bixby Public Schools students in ninth grade and higher will transition to distance learning for two weeks as the city's COVID-19 rate of transmission continues to surge.

Superintendent Rob Miller announced on Thursday evening that all students in grades nine through 12 will engage in distance learning from Nov. 9 through Nov. 20. Students will then be out a week for Thanksgiving break, meaning high-schoolers are expected to resume in-person instruction Nov. 30. All other grades will continue in-person during that two-week period.

The city of Bixby reportedly reached an all-time high for COVID transmissions Wednesday with 119 cases from 92 separate residences.

In a letter addressed to families and district employees, Miller said "the current rate of COVID-19 transmission in our community is making it very difficult to minimize exposure and prevent further spread among our students and staff."

The community surge, Miller said, is significantly affecting schools — particularly the ninth grade center and the high school. There currently are 16 active cases and more than 250 students under isolation or quarantines in grades nine through 12. That represents about one in seven students, or about 15% of high school enrollment.