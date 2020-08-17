BIXBY — Bixby High School senior Emma Reese Hussin walked into class Monday morning for the first time since mid-March and almost couldn't believe she was back.
"It's weird," Hussin said. "I don't feel like it's real because it's been something like 157 days since we've been in school, and it just doesn't feel like it's actually happening."
Bixby Public Schools is the first major district within the Tulsa metro to begin the 2020-21 school year. Only about half of students returned for the first day of school, however.
The district's re-entry plan involves dividing the student body into two groups. Each group will take a one-week turn at instruction, with the first four days of the week at school and Friday in remote learning. Everyone will spend the third week in a virtual classroom to provide a built-in quarantine time.
Administrators will then decide whether to proceed with in-person instruction, distance learning or continue with a combination of both.
At Bixby High School, which normally has about 1,700 students, hallways and classes seemed almost empty compared to how they looked last year.
"Coming in, I only saw like 10 people," Hussin said. "It's usually filled with people. The halls used to be really crowded to where you had to like fight your way through them."
Hussin quickly clarified that she wasn't complaining about the emptiness, which she appreciated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She's happy for the opportunity to be back in school and hopes she'll get to stay there.
COVID-19 cases have emerged in several Oklahoma districts that already are underway, leading a couple to abandon in-person instruction for distance learning.
On Saturday, Bixby administrators learned of a sixth-grade teacher at North Intermediate School who tested positive for the disease after experiencing mild symptoms. The teacher, along with five others who came into close contact with her, are under quarantine. The school will remain open.
Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said a lot of time and effort has gone into making in-person learning as safe as possible for students and employees. Masks are required at school. Classrooms are cleaned regularly, and social distancing is enforced — a precaution made easier by the cohort groups.
But that doesn't mean Miller isn't worried about the possibility of Bixby's plans backfiring. He said there's no data showing whether in-person instruction is a sustainable option right now.
"We've got the county numbers and the state numbers, but we don't really have any numbers that show what happens when you bring students and staff together back at school," he said. "So we're going to know in a couple weeks whether this was a great plan or not-so-great plan, and then we'll make a decision one way or another."
Chandler Ennis, another junior at Bixby High School, said she was glad to be back at school with at least some of her friends Monday. She prefers in-person classes to virtual instruction, which she says doesn't suit her learning style as much.
The new restrictions and rules can be a bit jarring at first, however. Ennis' first class of the day, human geography, only had about eight students. She said normally that number would be 20 to 25.
And although she said she feels safe at school, she has no idea whether in-person learning will last. Overall, she's just glad Bixby is giving it a chance.
"Honestly, I thought we'd try and see how it went," she said. "And that's what we're doing. So honestly I commend Bixby for actually trying and not just going for online like Jenks and Union."
Jenks, like Tulsa and Owasso, is starting the school year through distance learning because of the pandemic. Union also recommended proceeding with distance learning earlier this month, but the district's school board struck down the proposal.
Megan Delay, who teaches marketing at Bixby High School, normally has at least 20 students in each class. In her first class Monday morning, there was only one. Two others also were supposed to be there, but they either were lost or no-shows.
Delay called the lack of high-schoolers a surreal experience and said she misses seeing all of her students. But she said she's happy to be back and hopes it stays that way.
She, like many, remains skeptical on whether that will happen, though.
"It's constantly changing, so I don't think anybody knows," Delay said. "We have a great plan in place for distance learning if we have to stay that way for awhile, but hopefully we get to stay in person."
Sapulpa, Union, Jenks and Owasso will start the school year next Monday, while Tulsa Public Schools resumes Aug. 31. Broken Arrow is set to start in person Sept. 3.