Bixby, Broken Arrow districts close additional schools for two weeks amid COVID outbreaks

Broken Arrow and Bixby public school districts are moving additional schools to distance learning for two weeks in response to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

In Broken Arrow, all students at Centennial Middle School and Sequoyah Middle School will transition to distance learning from Tuesday through Nov. 20. They will report back to school Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving Break.

Last week Broken Arrow announced that Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center, Broken Arrow High School, the Freshman Academy, Options Academy and Early College High School would close for two weeks as well. The closures are blamed on worsening transmission rates in the community as well as quarantines among support staff, bus drivers and other essential workers.

The district reported 32 students and 25 staff members currently were infected with COVID-19 last week.

At Bixby Public Schools, North Elementary School is transitioning to distance learning for two weeks beginning Tuesday after the district learned of several new positives cases among students and employees over the weekend.