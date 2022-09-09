Bixby breaks ground on new high school

Bixby High School students are one step closer to having a new building, as district officials broke ground on a new high school Tuesday.

Slated for completion in 2024, the 200,000-square-foot building will be able to accommodate 1,700 students across 60 classrooms, plus a research hub and community rooms.

The $70 million project was part of the district’s $114 million bond package approved by voters earlier this year and will replace a facility that opened in the mid 1960s.

“When this new building opens its doors in 2024, it will serve as further evidence that we live in a community that believes education is vitally important in providing opportunities for all children in Bixby,” Superintendent Rob Miller said in a press release.

“It will symbolize a community that understands that investing in education is a shared responsibility and we do it willingly for our children and the future of our city.”

According to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, each grade at Bixby High School had around 500 enrolled students in the 2021-22 school year.

However, with the suburban district’s enrollment growing by 18% over the last two years, at least two high school grades are projected to have 600 students each by the time the new facility opens.