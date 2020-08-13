Administrators at Bishop Kelley High School say a student who attended the first day of school this week appears to have COVID-19.
The private preparatory school sent a letter to families on Wednesday saying that a student who was on campus Tuesday has become symptomatic and "is considered a probable positive case of COVID-19." The letter states the student would be tested for the disease.
Meanwhile, Bishop Kelley is cleaning and sanitizing all potentially infected campus areas to prevent further exposure.
The Tulsa Health Department began a contact-tracing process Wednesday, and school administrators notified anyone who was potentially exposed, according to the letter. Only those who were notified are being asked to quarantine or take other immediate action.
"As always please continue to be vigilant about monitoring yourself and your child for potential symptoms and doing all you can to protect yourself, your child and the community," the letter states.
Bishop Kelley began the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday using a hybrid model that involves in-person instruction and distance learning. Students are divided into two cohorts that take turns coming to school each day. Half of students spent Tuesday learning from home while the other half went to school. On Wednesday, the cohorts rotated to ensure social distancing protocols, according to the school's website.