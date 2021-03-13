Bill wants Oklahoma Promise scholarship recipients to payback funds if they don't complete school

In the last decade, OHLAP has had a completion rate of 53 percent, Pugh said, adding that it is one of the lowest in the country.

If his bill would have been law during that same time, another $252 million would have gone back into the scholarship fund, Pugh said.

Students already in the program would be grandfathered in and not be subject to the clawback provisions, Pugh said.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, called the bill oppressive, saying some students face graduation barriers such as a lack of transportation.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she is a former counselor who obtained financial information so students could qualify.

She said that the bill tells her that if a child is from a single parent, divorced or broken family, she will have to tell them that if they take the scholarship, they are signing a debt.

“This is a loan,” she said. “This is not a scholarship.”

Pugh had this to say about criticism of the bill: “We have got to stop with the bigotry of low expectations in this building.”

He said counselors should tell students that the state is investing in them and they have an obligation to complete the program.