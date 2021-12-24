Bill Haisten: Black students dream big with Thunder Fellows 'opening doors' for Tulsa kids

As most of these students aren’t yet licensed to drive, some of them travel by Tulsa Transit buses to the Thunder Fellows classroom (located slightly more than a block west of ONEOK Field).

If a city bus isn’t a viable option, some kids are picked up at their school by Ikpo or another Thunder Fellows staff member. If those same kids are in need of a ride home, they get that, also. The Post Oak Acura dealership has donated the use of a shuttle vehicle. One student commutes from Muskogee.

Ikpo says the Thunder Fellows’ 2022-23 plan is to expand to a larger enrollment that would include older students. Quincy Brown, a ninth-grader at Crossover Prep in north Tulsa, is hopeful that such expansion would allow him to remain a Thunder Fellows student through his high school years.

“My STEM teachers knew about this before I did,” Quincy said. “After they toured this place and learned more about it, they contacted me and said, ‘We think this is something you should do.’

“This is definitely a cool program to be involved with. What a great opportunity. I’m committed to staying in it.”