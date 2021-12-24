Bill Haisten: Black students dream big with Thunder Fellows 'opening doors' for Tulsa kids

In May 2020, a few days before the 99th anniversary of the Race Massacre, Sam Presti drove to Tulsa for a tour of the Greenwood District.
The Oklahoma City Thunder general manager wanted to see Black Wall Street and the scars of the terrible circumstances of 1921. That experience inspired Presti to do something for Black students in Tulsa.
With the Thunder as the driving force and with collaborators like CAA Sports (a division of the Creative Artists Agency), the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Thunder Fellows academic program was developed.
Presti’s mission statement: the creation of “a pipeline of opportunities (and) to help close the opportunity gap.”
This isn’t an after-school-tutoring type of situation. Presented during two-hour class sessions is a data/analytics-based curriculum. The Thunder Fellows program could clear a path for possible careers in the sports industry, the entertainment industry or tech industries.
“We have a small but mighty staff of three full-time people,” Thunder Fellows Executive Director Cedric Ikpo said. LaKena Whitley is the programs manager, and Ricky Graham is the operations coordinator.
From published author to president?
From a list of more than 60 applicants, the Thunder Fellows selection board chose an inaugural class of 24 ninth- and 10th-grade students from throughout the Tulsa area.
Academically, the students range from successful to superior. In all of Tulsa, there is no work space with more positive energy than what is evident in the Thunder Fellows classroom.
“We’ve got kids who are really into robotics,” Ikpo said. “We’ve got musicians. We’ve got animators. We have such a variety of kids with different interests.”
Within the class of 2021-22 is Nzinga Collins, a 13-year-old ninth-grader at Will Rogers Middle and High School.
After Nzinga and classmates were given Thunder Fellows hoodies and other gifts before a three-week holiday break, she shared her ultimate goal: to become the president of the United States.
Nzinga says she was bullied six years ago while residing in Philadelphia. Her response was to become an author. Titled “How to Keep Your Zing – 7 Rules I Live By,” Nzinga’s book was published by Tulsa’s Reign Publishing Co.
It’s essentially a workbook with a target audience that would include not only bullied kids, but any person of any age who might need tips/encouragement on building and sustaining a healthy self-esteem.
“In Philadelphia, I attended a school for gifted children,” Nzinga recalled. “It was predominantly white, and I was bullied. My book is for kids who feel insecure about who they are.
“I overcame my sadness. One day, I just got excited about writing a book. There are a lot of kids who need that information and need to know how to keep their zing.”
Nzinga is so impressive that when she talked about her presidential aspiration, I thought, “Yeah, absolutely — I can see her in that position.”
“I do want to be president, but the president has to be at least 35 years old,” Nzinga explained. “So, when I’m 30, I’ll want to be a senator. If I’m not a senator, I would be doing some sort of government work.
“If I decide to do something completely different, I might be a licensed NBA agent or work in the community relations office of an NBA team.”
The first presidential election after Nzinga becomes age-eligible is in 2044.
“I’m expecting your vote,” she told me.
'Opening doors for some great kids'
From the NBA Foundation, the Thunder Fellows project recently received a grant. The amount wasn’t announced by the OKC Thunder organization, but Ikpo said the money will be applied to the everyday operations budget.
As most of these students aren’t yet licensed to drive, some of them travel by Tulsa Transit buses to the Thunder Fellows classroom (located slightly more than a block west of ONEOK Field).
If a city bus isn’t a viable option, some kids are picked up at their school by Ikpo or another Thunder Fellows staff member. If those same kids are in need of a ride home, they get that, also. The Post Oak Acura dealership has donated the use of a shuttle vehicle. One student commutes from Muskogee.
Ikpo says the Thunder Fellows’ 2022-23 plan is to expand to a larger enrollment that would include older students. Quincy Brown, a ninth-grader at Crossover Prep in north Tulsa, is hopeful that such expansion would allow him to remain a Thunder Fellows student through his high school years.
“My STEM teachers knew about this before I did,” Quincy said. “After they toured this place and learned more about it, they contacted me and said, ‘We think this is something you should do.’
“This is definitely a cool program to be involved with. What a great opportunity. I’m committed to staying in it.”
Quincy said he is intrigued by the thought of having a career with an NBA organization or in the league office in New York.
His Plan B goal: “I’m leaning toward becoming a veterinarian or a business owner. Or combining the two — becoming a veterinarian who owns my own business.”
Thunder Fellows decision-makers won’t accept 2022-23 applications until the spring, but program details can be found at thunderfellows.org.
“Our hope is that the Thunder Fellows program captures the spirit of the Greenwood District,” Presti said, “while helping to launch and create future opportunities for local Black youth.”
Ikpo is a 34-year-old Houston native who was a member of the marketing staff of the NFL’s Houston Texans. He then switched to a career in the NBA, working as a marketing intern for the Houston Rockets and in the community relations department of the San Antonio Spurs.
Before making the move to Tulsa, Ikpo had an office at the NBA’s headquarters in New York. He headed the league’s social responsibility/social justice program.
The whole point of the Thunder Fellows program is to support a student’s drive to score a special situation in the sports, entertainment or technology business, or to become an in-demand veterinarian, or to become the U.S. president in 2044.
“It’s all about opening doors for some great kids,” Ikpo said. “Our students can say, ‘OK, if I (flourish academically) and really apply myself, a career like this is at my fingertips. A life like this is at my fingertips.'"
