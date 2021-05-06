 Skip to main content
Bill forbidding schools from teaching critical race theory divides Oklahoma educators, politicians
Bill forbidding schools from teaching critical race theory divides Oklahoma educators, politicians

  Updated
Gov. Kevin Stitt visits classrooms in 2019

Gov. Kevin Stitt visits several classrooms during a tour of Southeast High School in Oklahoma City on April 10, 2019. A bill that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools is on Stitt's desk. Photo via The Oklahoman archives

OKLAHOMA CITY - Political pressure is mounting on both sides of a controversial bill that would ban public schools and universities from teaching critical race theory.

Some educators are urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to veto the legislation, which passed both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature with overwhelming Republican support.

House Bill 1775 would prohibit instructors from teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another,” and that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.”

It would explicitly forbid critical race theory, which examines the way race and racism influence American politics, legal systems and society.

