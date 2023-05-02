Despite passing the state House and Senate by a combined margin of 135-1, a bill that would codify protections for Indigenous students wanting to wear tribal regalia at graduation was vetoed Monday evening by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Senate Bill 429 would explicitly allow Indigenous students attending a public school, charter school or publicly funded post-secondary institution to wear traditional attire at their graduation ceremony. Along with beadwork, shoes, jewelry and clothing, the provisions also include eagle feathers and eagle plumes.

In his veto message, the governor wrote that the measure would usurp local control over graduation protocols and open a “proverbial Pandora’s box” for groups to “demand special favor to wear whatever they please to a formal ceremony.”

“If school districts want to allow students to wear tribal regalia at graduation, good on them; but if schools prefer students to wear only traditional cap and gown, the legislature shouldn’t stand in their way,” Stitt's veto message read in part.

The veto message also referenced that state law currently does not prohibit school districts from allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation.

With more than 130,000 Indigenous students attending public schools across Oklahoma, bills with similar language have been filed in previous sessions but did not make it through both chambers. Lawton Republicans Sen. John Michael Montgomery and Rep. Trey Caldwell filed this year’s version at the request of constituents.

When reached Thursday, Montgomery acknowledged the coalition of support behind the bill and said he was looking into potentially seeking an override. A veto override requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.

“I was a little bit surprised (by the veto) on some level,” Montgomery said. “I think we definitely tried to come up with a really good work product.”

Among the organizations that advocated for the measure is the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education. Its president, Tesia Zientek, described the veto as disheartening, particularly given the bipartisan support the bill had in both legislative chambers.

“Our students are entering graduation season,” the Citizen Potawatomi woman said. “This should be a time of celebration of who they are and what they’ve accomplished. To receive the message that it’s up to the schools to allow for regalia is concerning, as it’s very hit or miss whether they support that cultural expression.

“It’s an issue that we hear about from families.”

That disappointment was also shared publicly by multiple tribal leaders, including Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill.

“When students choose to express the culture and heritage of their respective nations to signify this moment in their lives, it is not to ‘demand special favor to wear whatever they please.’ It is to honor their identity,” Hill said in a statement. “We must continue to communicate the unique aspect of this honor and that allowing this expression is in no manner a gateway to introduce chaos and irreverence into formal ceremonies. The overwhelming support of this bill among legislators should be a clear message that once and for all, we do the right thing by these students and respect their family’s choices.”

Several Tulsa-area school districts have policies in place that allow Indigenous students to wear regalia at graduation, including Union, Tulsa, Owasso and Sand Springs.

Union Public Schools is entirely within the Muscogee Nation’s reservation boundaries. Assistant Superintendent John Federline said seniors are asked to fill out a form ahead of time if they are going to add something to the standard cap and gown, such as beadwork or an eagle feather.

However, if a senior shows up to graduation wearing something that has cultural or religious significance, district officials would work with the family and student to ensure that they are still able to wear it while participating in the ceremony.

“We want to make sure we are being as respectful as possible,” he said.

TPS has more than 50 tribes represented among its students and its attendance area is split among the Osage, Cherokee and Muscogee reservations. In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon in response to the veto, Superintendent Deborah Gist encouraged Indigenous seniors to wear their regalia to graduation.

“We have had policies in place for many years to ensure that students can honor their tribal, cultural and religious identity and heritage not only during these ceremonies but also across the entirety of their learning experiences at Tulsa Public Schools,” she said.

— World staff writer Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.