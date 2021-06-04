Bigger bookmobile to bring titles to Jenks Public Schools readers

JENKS — It took an extra year, but come Tuesday, Jenks Public Schools’ expanded bookmobile will be hitting the road.
Part of the Trojans Read the Way initiative, the Jenks Foundation and volunteers from across the school district were able to raise enough money in February 2020 to move the bookmobile from a white fleet van stocked with book crates and ice chests of popsicles to a retro-fitted full-size handicap accessible bus.
“And then COVID-19 hit,” JPS instructional coach Tonya Martin said with a chuckle. “So we started again in late fall, reimaging this.”
With an assist from the district’s maintenance department, the reimagined expansion now includes two air conditioning units on top of the bus, a generator for a popsicle freezer, LED lighting and shelving rather than book crates.
Along with a bigger ride, the bookmobile will have a bigger route. After initially making stops only on the east side of the Arkansas River during the summer of 2019, the bookmobile will make appearances on both sides of the river in June and July.
Stops are scheduled for Tuesday afternoons on the eastern side of the district and Thursday afternoons in the western side.
“We’re excited to be able to reach both sides of the river now and have a bookmobile that we won’t have to load and unload every week,” Jenks High School Associate Principal Eric Fox said.
Initially sparked by a discussion among teachers, the bookmobile was meant to be a way to allow students to check out books from Jenks High School. Although the high school’s library is still open to students on Wednesdays throughout the summer, the bookmobile’s purpose quickly evolved to accommodate the needs of its patrons.
“We learned the first day that that was not our mission even a little bit,” Morgan said.
Instead, the volunteer-operated bookmobile has been handing out books for all ages at every stop. In order to make that happen, the group has been soliciting donations of both cash and books for months in order to provide its readers some options over the summer.
“That’s been a challenge, … but we appreciate everything we get,” Fox said. “We really want to get highly engaging texts in front of the kids as much as possible, though.”
Featured video: