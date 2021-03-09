Beloved Street School teacher, former Tulsa school board president dies

Matt Livingood, an attorney who quit practicing law to return to his first love of teaching and who served as Tulsa school board president, died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for more than three years. He was 69.

Services are pending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Livingood’s colleagues at Street School, a Tulsa high school that combines education and therapeutic counseling for at-risk youth, say they will remember him for being the first person in the school building each school day so he could be sure to greet every student as they arrived.

“Our program will be forever impacted by Matt Livingood,” said Lori McGinnis-Madland, president and CEO of Street School. “Matt's passion for Street School and his love for teaching was obvious in all that he did. Matt listened to his students; he guided them; he worked hard to provide an atmosphere in which they not only thrived, but where they also developed passions of their own.”

Tributes from current and former students poured in on Street School’s Facebook account after news of his death was shared Monday evening.

Among them was Danielle Roche, 23, who was in Livingood’s social studies and history courses all of her four years at Street School.