Beloved Street School teacher, former Tulsa school board president dies

Matt Livingood, an attorney who quit practicing law to return to his first love of teaching and who served as Tulsa school board president, died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for more than three years. He was 69.
Services are pending due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Livingood’s colleagues at Street School, a Tulsa high school that combines education and therapeutic counseling for at-risk youth, say they will remember him for being the first person in the school building each school day so he could be sure to greet every student as they arrived.
“Our program will be forever impacted by Matt Livingood,” said Lori McGinnis-Madland, president and CEO of Street School. “Matt's passion for Street School and his love for teaching was obvious in all that he did. Matt listened to his students; he guided them; he worked hard to provide an atmosphere in which they not only thrived, but where they also developed passions of their own.”
Tributes from current and former students poured in on Street School’s Facebook account after news of his death was shared Monday evening.
Among them was Danielle Roche, 23, who was in Livingood’s social studies and history courses all of her four years at Street School.
“I didn’t really have a positive role model growing up. He became a role model to me,” she told the Tulsa World, her voice cracking. “I had a difficulty connecting with people and opening up. It was one of the first times in my life when I felt like someone was actually listening to me and actually cared. He was very patient, he was very calm. I don’t think I have ever seen him upset or angry.”
Even after Roche graduated in 2016, Livingood made a point of encouraging her and her boyfriend, also a former Street School student, in their adult lives and in her budding career as a painter.
“He was one of the first people to ever buy my art or celebrate my art. To him, it wasn’t a job. He actually carried about the lives of the people he taught,” she said.
Livingood’s family members said returning to teaching in 2009 after nearly two decades of practicing law brought him real professional fulfillment, and after a devastating cancer diagnosis three and a half years ago, the motivation to persevere through the most harrowing medical treatments.
“Street School saved him after he was given such horrible odds,” said his wife of 48 years, Laurie Livingood.
Livingood grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, and earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Louisville. He taught middle school at a private school in Goshen, Kentucky, before he and Laurie moved to Tulsa in 1981, where he practiced law with a concentration on environmental matters and international transactions.
He was very involved at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, served on the board of education at Tulsa Public Schools from 2001 through 2010, and taught as an adjunct instructor at Tulsa Community College for five or six years before his return to full-time teaching in 2009.
In addition to his wife Laurie, Livingood is survived by his son, also named Matt Livingood, his fiance Katherine Guardiola, and their five children collectively, of Tulsa; and his daughter and son-in-law Katherine and Eric Mize, and their child, of Minneapolis.
Livingood’s son said even one week before his father died, he was still bound and determined to finish out the 2020-21 academic year with his Street School students.
“The weekend before he died, he was adamant he was going to be in the classroom on Monday when the kids were back (because schools reopened after closing in March 2020),” his son said. “His first love was always teaching and history. He did enjoy the law, but I never saw him happier with work than he was the last 11 years at Street School.
“He had his strong opinions about not teaching to the test, how students need to know how to think things through themselves and not just memorizing things.
“I know he reached a whole lot of kids — especially kids that had pretty tough lives.”
Livingood said the family will remember his father for his sense of humor, love of the Airplane movies, “The Jerk” and knock-knock jokes, and for his intelligence and extreme thoughtfulness that gave him a knack for “always knowing the right thing to say at the right time.”
Livingood said his father believed in fairness and kindness and the difference between right and wrong.
“He never put an illegal substance in his body, he never drove five miles over the limit. He did what he felt was right all of the time. I’m so grateful for the example he set for me in my life,” his son said.
It was the elder Livingood’s sense of gratitude for his own children’s education in Tulsa Public Schools that prompted his nearly decade-long involvement with the school board, where he represented the Memorial High School feeder pattern.
Keith Ballard, whom Livingood personally recruited away as an executive at the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to become TPS superintendent in 2008, remembers Livingood for remaining laser-focused during his school board service.
"What impressed me about Matt as a board member is how he cared deeply about students," Ballard said. "That is what led him to go back into teaching and I think that is remarkable."
In a Facebook tribute, current Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist said Livingood was “ so important to the city and its schools because of his lengthy board service and then as a teacher and leader in that role.
“I was fortunate to work with him in several ways including on the teacher cabinet. Matt was a wonderful human and a great mentor. His work will live on in so many students, colleagues, and friends,” Gist wrote.