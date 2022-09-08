Baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. tells Tulsa students 'you have to be smart'

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. visits with fourth grade student Desean Lewis (left) and fifth grade student Jorley Reyna in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Physical education teacher Chris Simpson has one of the school's softballs signed by former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. at Tulsa's Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday. Ripken Jr. was at the school to officially open its Ripken STEM Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist say the Pledge of Allegiance with students at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fourth grader Avery Mullins and former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. work together on Thursday with items in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fifth grader Darren Gillespie and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist use items in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. speaks to students at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday for the official opening of the school's Ripken STEM Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. autographs a baseball card for excited second grade teacher Paulette Hahn at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday. Looking on is Devon Energy CEO Rick Muncrief. Ripken was at the school to officially open its Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa schools.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist (left), Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. (center), Devon Energy CEO Rick Muncrief (second from right), students and other adults react as confetti falls after Muncrief cut a ribbon on the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Second grade teacher Paulette Hahn shows off her autographed Cal Ripken baseball card after getting it signed in person at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday. Ripken was at the school to officially open its Ripken STEM Center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Second grader Marliyah Mason recites the Hawthorne Creed during an assembly with former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. tells Hawthorne Elementary School students on Thursday that “whatever your dreams are, you need to be smart in order to catch them.”
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Physical education teacher Chris Simpson has one of the school's softballs signed by former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Physical education teacher Chris Simpson shows off one of the school's softballs after having it signed by former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. visits with 4th grader Desean Lewis and 5th grader Jorley Reyna in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. visits with 4th grader Desean Lewis and 5th grader Jorley Reyna in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. and 3rd grader Brian Garcia use items in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Fifth grader Darren Gillespie, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. and 3rd grader Brian Garcia use items in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. and 3rd grader Brian Garcia use items in the Ripken STEM center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
His father being a baseball player and coach, Cal Ripken Jr. grew up around athletes, and one gave him some advice that he still remembers.
“In order to make it in big league baseball, you have to be smart.”
The Hall of Famer visited a STEM lab Thursday at Tulsa’s Hawthorne Elementary, the first of 47 local schools that will eventually receive the same kind of high-tech, hands-on classroom thanks to a partnership between the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Devon Energy and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.
STEM centers might not seem like an obvious gift coming from a baseball legend, Ripken admitted. But it makes sense under the wider goal for his family’s Ripken Sr. Foundation, named in honor of his father, he said.
“He was about developing kids and helping them achieve their dreams,” Ripken said.
Some dream about sports. Others dream about engineering.
“Either way, it all starts with education,” said Ripken, who played 21 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles and became known as “The Iron Man” after competing in a record 2,632 consecutive games. He retired from baseball in 2001.
“Whatever your dreams are,” Ripken told Hawthorne students, “you need to be smart in order to catch them.”
All of the new Tulsa Public Schools’ STEM centers will include 3D printers, snap circuits and programmable Bee-Bots to help teach coding, math and science.
“The magnitude of this gift they have given you,” Superintendent Deborah Gist told an assembly of Hawthorne students, “that they have given all of us, cannot be overstated.”
The partnership between Devon Energy and the Ripken Foundation has funded more than 120 STEM Centers across several states since 2016. Forty-seven Tulsa schools will eventually have Ripken STEM Centers, officials said.
“They might be in the third or fourth grade right now,” said Rick Muncrief, Devon’s president and CEO, “but they might be the one to discover the cure for cancer. They might be the one to design a new energy system.”
Baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. tells Tulsa students 'you have to be smart'
Both Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma reported starting school last week with their largest ever freshman classes. The University of Tulsa topped them both, at least as far as percentage increase in freshmen.
A 2021 Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling regarding the Open Meeting Act is now being cited as grounds to question the Oklahoma State Board of Education's July decision to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation status. #oklaed
Cyber Corps students take advanced courses and work on projects for federal agency and private sector partners. The program is an official NSA Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense and Research.
The State Board of Education’s decision to downgrade Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation over an implicit bias training is now being cited in a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of House Bill 1775. #oklaed
The board rejected requests Thursday to reconsider the accreditation status of Tulsa and Mustang public schools. The two districts were downgraded in July over allegations that they violated House Bill 1775. #oklaed
Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. visits with fourth grade student Desean Lewis (left) and fifth grade student Jorley Reyna in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday.
Physical education teacher Chris Simpson has one of the school's softballs signed by former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. at Tulsa's Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday. Ripken Jr. was at the school to officially open its Ripken STEM Center.
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. autographs a baseball card for excited second grade teacher Paulette Hahn at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday. Looking on is Devon Energy CEO Rick Muncrief. Ripken was at the school to officially open its Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa schools.
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist (left), Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. (center), Devon Energy CEO Rick Muncrief (second from right), students and other adults react as confetti falls after Muncrief cut a ribbon on the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday.
Second grade teacher Paulette Hahn shows off her autographed Cal Ripken baseball card after getting it signed in person at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday. Ripken was at the school to officially open its Ripken STEM Center.
Second grader Marliyah Mason recites the Hawthorne Creed during an assembly with former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Physical education teacher Chris Simpson has one of the school's softballs signed by former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Physical education teacher Chris Simpson shows off one of the school's softballs after having it signed by former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. at Hawthorne Elementary School on Thursday.
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. visits with 4th grader Desean Lewis and 5th grader Jorley Reyna in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. visits with 4th grader Desean Lewis and 5th grader Jorley Reyna in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. and 3rd grader Brian Garcia use items in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Fifth grader Darren Gillespie, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. and 3rd grader Brian Garcia use items in the Ripken STEM Center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.
Former Major League Baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. and 3rd grader Brian Garcia use items in the Ripken STEM center at Hawthorne Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Ripken Jr. was at the elementary school to officially open their Ripken STEM Center. Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation partnered to install 47 Ripken STEM Centers in Tulsa.