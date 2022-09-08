Baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. tells Tulsa students 'you have to be smart'

His father being a baseball player and coach, Cal Ripken Jr. grew up around athletes, and one gave him some advice that he still remembers.

“In order to make it in big league baseball, you have to be smart.”

The Hall of Famer visited a STEM lab Thursday at Tulsa’s Hawthorne Elementary, the first of 47 local schools that will eventually receive the same kind of high-tech, hands-on classroom thanks to a partnership between the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Devon Energy and the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

STEM centers might not seem like an obvious gift coming from a baseball legend, Ripken admitted. But it makes sense under the wider goal for his family’s Ripken Sr. Foundation, named in honor of his father, he said.

“He was about developing kids and helping them achieve their dreams,” Ripken said.

Some dream about sports. Others dream about engineering.

“Either way, it all starts with education,” said Ripken, who played 21 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles and became known as “The Iron Man” after competing in a record 2,632 consecutive games. He retired from baseball in 2001.

“Whatever your dreams are,” Ripken told Hawthorne students, “you need to be smart in order to catch them.”

All of the new Tulsa Public Schools’ STEM centers will include 3D printers, snap circuits and programmable Bee-Bots to help teach coding, math and science.

“The magnitude of this gift they have given you,” Superintendent Deborah Gist told an assembly of Hawthorne students, “that they have given all of us, cannot be overstated.”

The partnership between Devon Energy and the Ripken Foundation has funded more than 120 STEM Centers across several states since 2016. Forty-seven Tulsa schools will eventually have Ripken STEM Centers, officials said.

“They might be in the third or fourth grade right now,” said Rick Muncrief, Devon’s president and CEO, “but they might be the one to discover the cure for cancer. They might be the one to design a new energy system.”