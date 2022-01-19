Bartlesville, Collinsville suspend in-person classes. They're just the latest to go to distant learning

Two more area districts are shifting their instruction plans for the week.

Collinsville Public Schools will not have classes Thursday or Friday after more than 30% of the district’s employees called in absent, district officials announced Wednesday.

The district will have grab-and-go meal service available Thursday at Collinsville Middle School and Collinsville Upper Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both sites will be offering two days' worth of meals.

Bartlesville Public Schools announced that it will keep all of its campuses in distance learning for the rest of the week due to continued high rates of staff absences and a lack of substitute teachers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 96 Bartlesville Public Schools employees and students had reported testing positive for COVID-19. An additional 288 staff and students were in quarantine due to close-contact exposure.

Drive-through meal service will be available at Jane Phillips Elementary School, Central Middle School and Madison Middle School from 8-9:30 a.m. and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.