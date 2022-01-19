Bartlesville, Collinsville suspend in-person classes, latest to go distant learning

Two more area districts are shifting their instruction plans for the week.
On Wednesday, officials with Collinsville Public Schools announced the district will not have classes Thursday nor Friday after more than 30% of the district’s employees called in absent.
The district will have grab and go meal service available Thursday at Collinsville Middle School and Collinsville Upper Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both sites will be offering two days' worth of meals.
To the north, Bartlesville Public Schools announced it will keep all of its campuses in distance learning for the rest of the week due to continued high rates of staff absences and a lack of substitute teachers.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 96 Bartlesville Public School employees and students have reported testing positive for COVID-19. An additional 288 staff and students are in quarantine due to close contact exposure.
Drive-through meal service will be available at Jane Phillips Elementary School, Central Middle School and Madison Middle School from 8-9:30 a.m. and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, as of the close of business Wednesday, three Tulsa Public Schools campuses will be completely in distance learning on Thursday: Burroughs Elementary School, Memorial Middle School and Memorial High School. Grab and go meal service will be available outside of each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Four more TPS sites have individual classrooms or grades moving to distance learning. John Hope Franklin Elementary School, Eisenhower International School and Greenwood Leadership Academy each have individual classrooms making the shift, along with all first and second grade students at Zarrow International School.
Other area schools that have already suspended in-person classes for the rest of the week include Catoosa High School, Claremore’s Will Rogers Junior High School, College Bound Academy, KIPP Tulsa’s University Prep High School, Owasso’s Ator and Smith elementary schools, Sapulpa’s Bartlett Academy, 10 of Union’s campuses and all of Avant, Broken Arrow, Haskell, Liberty, Muskogee, Skiatook and Sperry.