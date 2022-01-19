Bartlesville, Collinsville suspend in-person classes, latest to go distant learning

Two more area districts are shifting their instruction plans for the week.

On Wednesday, officials with Collinsville Public Schools announced the district will not have classes Thursday nor Friday after more than 30% of the district’s employees called in absent.

The district will have grab and go meal service available Thursday at Collinsville Middle School and Collinsville Upper Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both sites will be offering two days' worth of meals.

To the north, Bartlesville Public Schools announced it will keep all of its campuses in distance learning for the rest of the week due to continued high rates of staff absences and a lack of substitute teachers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 96 Bartlesville Public School employees and students have reported testing positive for COVID-19. An additional 288 staff and students are in quarantine due to close contact exposure.

Drive-through meal service will be available at Jane Phillips Elementary School, Central Middle School and Madison Middle School from 8-9:30 a.m. and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.