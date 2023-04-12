Come August, the attendance areas for two Broken Arrow elementary schools will be shifting.

Citing an anticipated influx of up to 280 students at Rosewood Elementary School due to seven residential construction projects underway within its attendance area, Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Board of Education voted 4-0 Monday night to redraw the boundaries and move students living between 91st and 101st Streets and Lynn Lane and County Line Road to Vandever Elementary School starting with the 2023-24 school year.

“It’s a hard choice,” said board Vice President Jerry Denton, whose district includes Rosewood’s campus. “But the reason is right. I can rest on that because we’re looking at the size of the classes. When it comes to the size of classes, we’ve known and it’s been proven that it is a make or break in a successful learning environment and an environment for kids to thrive.”

As approved, 87 students potentially would be impacted. That does not include the approximately 30 students living in that area who would be allowed to stay at Rosewood, including current fourth graders and any third grade students who were subject to the district’s last round of redistricting when the school opened less than three years ago.

Located five miles west of Rosewood, Vandever Elementary School has 395 students enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade. BAPS officials reiterated during Monday’s meeting that more teachers would be moved to the school in order to accommodate the additional students without increasing class sizes.

Rosewood opened in August 2020 and was designed to accommodate 600 students in kindergarten through fifth grade across 28 classrooms. However, with its enrollment up by 100 students this school year, the campus is already over capacity with about 630 pupils.

In addition to the seven neighborhood construction projects currently underway, four more planned communities are slated to be built within Rosewood’s current attendance area.

No construction timeline has been set for any of the four additional residential projects, prompting Chief Technology Officer Ashley Bowser to advise the board that it may need to reassess school site boundaries again in the future.

“If it grows by another 100 (kids), I can assure you we will have this same conversation again,” Bowser said. “I think it is irresponsible of us also, on the flip side, to move 200 kids out of Rosewood when that may not be warranted.”